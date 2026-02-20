Art on the Square Makes Highly Anticipated Return to the Cornell Art Museum Grounds

Old School Square Logo Art on the Square Lawn Jolly Roger, The Collision, by Sabrina McCranels

Two-Day Juried Outdoor Fine Art Show Returns to Old School Square March 28 & 29 After 6-year Hiatus

Cornell Art Museum’s Art on the Square fine art show welcomes regional artists as well as national artists who travel south to our beautiful historic arts campus in the heart of downtown Delray Beach.” — Marusca Gatto, Cultural Arts Director at Cornell Art Museum

DELRAY BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Cornell Art Museum at Old School Square invites the community to experience Art on the Square, a two-day premiere juried outdoor fine art show set in the heart of Downtown Delray Beach. The event takes place Saturday, March 28 and Sunday, March, 29, 2026, on the Cornell Art Museum front lawn and Swinton lawn located at 51 N. Swinton Avenue, Delray Beach.Free and open to the public, Art on the Square will transform the historic campus into an open-air gallery featuring original works by approximately 50 fine artists from across the country. Thousands of visitors are expected to stroll the grounds, meet artists, acquire original art, enjoy live music, and take in refreshments.Produced by Marusca Gatto, Cultural Arts Director at Cornell Art Museum, Art on the Square builds on a proven track record of six successful fine art shows produced between 2017 and 2020.“Cornell Art Museum’s Art on the Square fine art show welcomes regional artists as well as national artists who travel south to our beautiful historic arts campus in the heart of downtown Delray Beach,” said Gatto. “Our goal is to bring the community together and visitors to Downtown Delray Beach by offering many diverse art talents in one location, including our regional non-profit art groups, engaging and discussing their work with curious art collectors.”In addition to fine art, Art on the Square will feature:-A Kids Space with interactive art activities and face painting-Live painting by mural artists and Urban Sketchers throughout the weekend-Live music performances-An awards presentation recognizing winning artists-A Gourmet Café in the Concession Building offering wine, beer, and gourmet bites-Participation from local nonprofits including Art Connect, Urban Sketchers, and Creative Art School.The Cornell Art Museum also selected one Emerging Artist to receive a complimentary tent and display space to show and sell work alongside professional artists. This year’s Emerging Artist is Sabrina McCranels of Lake Worth, a recent graduate of Florida Atlantic University with a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree. McCranels was selected from among 15 applicants for her uniquely inspired paintings exploring how people engage with emotions of trust and shame.About the Cornell Art MuseumThe Cornell Art Museum is housed within the original Delray Elementary School building, which was built in 1913. The Museum hosts several curated fine art exhibitions each year featuring notable regional, national and international artists. It also has a Museum Store displaying original works by regional artists. The City of Delray Beach purchased the historic building on the Old School Square campus from the Palm Beach County School District in 1987. The building was named after benefactors George and Harriet Cornell in 1990, before being renovated in 2017 through the generous support of Margaret L. Blume.Museum Hours:Wednesday, Thursday, Friday 12–6 p.m.Saturday 10 a.m.–5 p.m.Sunday 12–6 p.m.For a full list of events, visit https://delrayoldschoolsquare.com/cornell or call 561-654-2220.About Old School SquareOld School Square is a historic cultural arts campus in the heart of Downtown Delray Beach. Old School Square’s mission is to create a welcoming space where the community comes together for high-quality, diverse and interactive art experiences, while honoring the 100-year-old historic campus. The 6-acre campus is owned by the City of Delray Beach and is home to early 20th century school buildings that have been renovated and are now a fine arts museum (Cornell Art Museum), wedding and events venue (The Vintage Gym), and a performance theatre and creative arts school (Crest Theatre building). The campus also boasts an outdoor Amphitheatre for live music performances, a park and its own parking garage. Old School Square takes up an entire city block at the corner of Atlantic Avenue and Swinton Avenue. The address is 51 N. Swinton Avenue, Delray Beach, FL 33444.Learn more at https://delrayoldschoolsquare.com/about

