Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,775 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 429,481 in the last 365 days.

Readiness Management Support Awarded Civil Engineering & Base Operations Support Services Contract

Readiness Management Support, LC

RMS Contract Announcement

RMS is honored to continue and expand our support to the U.S. Air Force.”
— Adrian Brinks, General Manager
PANAMA CITY, FL, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Air Force Contract Augmentation Program (AFCAP) is a rapid response contingency contract mechanism designed to provide U.S. Government entities with cost-effective solutions to meet mission requirements. The awarded contract to Readiness Management Support, Panama City, Florida will provide engineering support services at Al Udeid Air Base. The period of performance for this contract base period, four option periods plus a 6-month option, is expected to be completed in 2030.

“RMS is honored to continue and expand our support to the U.S. Air Force. This award reaffirms RMS’s dedication to operational readiness, security, and excellence in mission support.” said Adrian Brinks, General Manager.

“We are proud to have been awarded this AFCAP task order supporting the Al Udeid’s Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron to deliver Civil Engineering Base Operating Support. This selection underscores our track record of disciplined execution, operational responsiveness, and consistent performance in demanding expeditionary conditions.” Rob Rosen, CEO

Mark Chancey
Intrepid Global Solutions
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Readiness Management Support Awarded Civil Engineering & Base Operations Support Services Contract

Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Energy Industry, Military Industry, Shipping, Storage & Logistics


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.