Readiness Management Support Awarded Civil Engineering & Base Operations Support Services Contract
RMS is honored to continue and expand our support to the U.S. Air Force.”PANAMA CITY, FL, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Air Force Contract Augmentation Program (AFCAP) is a rapid response contingency contract mechanism designed to provide U.S. Government entities with cost-effective solutions to meet mission requirements. The awarded contract to Readiness Management Support, Panama City, Florida will provide engineering support services at Al Udeid Air Base. The period of performance for this contract base period, four option periods plus a 6-month option, is expected to be completed in 2030.
— Adrian Brinks, General Manager
“RMS is honored to continue and expand our support to the U.S. Air Force. This award reaffirms RMS’s dedication to operational readiness, security, and excellence in mission support.” said Adrian Brinks, General Manager.
“We are proud to have been awarded this AFCAP task order supporting the Al Udeid’s Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron to deliver Civil Engineering Base Operating Support. This selection underscores our track record of disciplined execution, operational responsiveness, and consistent performance in demanding expeditionary conditions.” Rob Rosen, CEO
