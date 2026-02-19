Readiness Management Support Awarded Engineering Support Services Contract at 332d AEW, Middle East, and Southwest Asia

This award reflects the Government’s confidence in RMS’s ability to deliver dependable engineering support in operationally complex environments.” — Rob Rosen

PANAMA CITY, FL, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Readiness Management Support, L.C. (RMS) is pleased to announce the award of the Engineering Support Services contract at 332d AEW, Middle East, and Southwest Asia. The contract was awarded by the Air Force Installation Contracting Center (AFICC), 772d Enterprise Sourcing Squadron, under the Air Force Contract Augmentation Program (AFCAP).The five-year task order supports critical engineering and infrastructure services at 332d AEW, Middle East, and Southwest Asia starting in March 2026 and concluding in March 2031. Under this award, RMS will provide comprehensive engineering capabilities in direct support of U.S. Air Force mission readiness and operational sustainment in the region.“RMS is honored to be selected to support 332d AEW, Middle East, and Southwest Asia,” said RMS General Manager, Adrian Brinks. “We currently perform similar engineering and mission support work in the region, and this award represents both a strong vote of confidence in our performance and a meaningful expansion of our engineering footprint in Southwest Asia.”We’re proud to expand our work across the Middle East and Southwest Asia and to provide the engineering capabilities that help strengthen infrastructure reliability and mission readiness. " said Intrepid CEO, Rob Rosen. "Our team is prepared to mobilize quickly and execute with safety, quality, and responsiveness from day one.”Engineering Support Services at 332d AEW, Middle East, and Southwest Asia will enhance base infrastructure reliability, support force projection requirements, and ensure the continued execution of U.S. and coalition missions. RMS’s experience operating in austere and operationally complex environments positions the company to deliver safe, responsive, and high-quality engineering support aligned with U.S. Air Force standards.About Readiness Management Support, L.C. (RMS)Headquartered in Panama City, Florida, Readiness Management Support, L.C. is a premier provider of contingency operations, engineering, logistics, and base support services to the U.S. Department of Defense and allied partners worldwide. RMS has a proven track record under the AFCAP program, delivering mission-critical solutions that enhance readiness, resilience, and operational effectiveness across global theaters.

