Water Collaborative Delivery Association Announces 20th Anniversary Symposium

Three Days of Education, Networking, and Forward-Looking Dialogue for Water Utility Professionals

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Water Collaborative Delivery Association ( WCDA ) has announced its upcoming 20th Anniversary Symposium , a three-day gathering designed to bring water utilities, practitioners, and industry partners from around the nation together for high-value learning and connection. The symposium marks two decades of WCDA’s work advancing collaborative approaches that help utilities deliver projects more efficiently, manage risk and strengthen long-term system resilience.The event will take place July 27-29 in Denver, Colorado, and will feature a mix of education sessions, facilitated discussions, a project site tour, golf tournament, and additional opportunities for utilities to engage with peers facing similar challenges and opportunities across the municipal sector.“As we mark 20 years of the WCDA, this symposium is an opportunity to bring collaborative delivery stakeholders together around shared learning and connection,” said Guy Voss, WCDA President. “This event will introduce general managers, finance experts, consulting engineers, and many other municipal professionals to emerging trends, real-world examples, strategies, and innovations from those doing collaborative delivery best in our industry.”Education Program Focused on Utility NeedsCollaborative delivery is the fastest growing form of project delivery in the water sector, seeing a 10-percent annual growth rate and $30 billion invested in the past decade. With regulatory and infrastructure reliability pressures more present than ever, collaborative delivery methods in water infrastructure allows for project owners to surface constructability issues, cost risks, and operational impacts early, executing ambitious upgrades with confidence. This approach allows for less funding unknowns, faster project delivery, and transparency around the process, from design to construction.The full symposium agenda will be released in March of 2026 at watercollaborativedelivery.org, and will include sessions exploring topic areas such as:- Emerging trends and innovations in collaborative delivery- Utility case studies and lessons learned across drinking water, wastewater, reuse, stormwater, and integrated One Water approaches- Best practices in procurement, risk management, and project execution- Strategies for improving system resilience, operational readiness, and long-term planning- Approaches to strengthening partnerships among utilities, engineers, builders, and technology providers- Additional programming, including keynote speakers, will be announced at watercollaborativedelivery.org as details are finalized.A Milestone Moment for Collaboration in Water“This symposium reflects WCDA at its best,” said Barb Martin, WCDA Executive Director. “With two days of high-quality educational programming and a 20th anniversary celebration, this event honors our history while investing in the future of collaborative delivery in the water sector.”Designed for Utility Leaders and TeamsThe symposium is tailored for water utility professionals seeking practical insights, peer-to-peer learning, and a deeper understanding of how collaborative delivery can support their capital programs. Attendees will have opportunities to:- Engage directly with other utilities that are navigating similar challenges- Participate in interactive discussions with practitioners and subject-matter experts- Explore tools and approaches that support more predictable, resilient project outcomes- Build relationships that strengthen collaboration across the water communityFor more information on the 20th Anniversary Symposium and other programs, events, and educations, visit watercollaborativedelivery.org.About the Water Collaborative Delivery AssociationThe Water Collaborative Delivery Association is the leading organization dedicated to advancing collaborative delivery methods in the water sector, including various forms of design build as well as construction management at-risk (CMAR). WCDA’s education, research, and advocacy programs help utilities provide high-quality, cost-effective, and resilient water infrastructure and deliver better projects, together.

