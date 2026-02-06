Thriving Through Disruption: Argon & Co Operations Outlook 2026 Research Report

Text says 49% c suite level leaders putting off technology investments

Logo for Argon & Co with a color star with multiple colors

Argon & Co

Argon & Co releases multi-country research report from 800 senior executives for second year.

The clients making real progress are the ones bold enough to rethink the fundamentals... they’re not just preparing for the next crisis—they’re designing for adaptability.”
— Chris Keller, Partner, Argon & Co
ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Argon & Co, the global management consultancy specializing in operations strategy and transformation, has released its Operations Outlook 2026 research report, providing critical insights into how global leaders are adapting to a world of persistent disruption and what it takes to build lasting operational resilience.

Now in its second year, the report draws on insights from more than 800 senior executives across ten countries and twelve sectors, including manufacturing, retail, and life sciences. The research highlights how organizations are navigating the continued pressures of high inflation, supply chain fractures, technological disruption, and workforce constraints while still delivering profitability and performance.

The report identifies a common thread: resilience remains too reactive. Many organizations are still focused on treating symptoms instead of addressing root causes. True resilience, Argon & Co argues, must be embedded directly into a company’s strategy, operating models, and culture — allowing organizations to withstand disruption and emerge even stronger. Key findings from the report include:

- 46% of executives cited rapid technological change, including AI and automation, as their biggest challenge,

- 43% identified inflation and cost pressures as concern,

- 51% are turning to automation and AI to reduce costs,

- 47% are implementing workforce training programs.

Despite these actions, budget constraints, siloed decision-making, and legacy systems continue to stall progress. Looking ahead, AI and digitization top the list of five-year strategic priorities. But many firms are delaying large-scale investment, opting instead to pilot targeted use cases with faster ROI. At the same time, sustainability has dropped sharply down the priority list—despite looming regulatory requirements and reputational risks.

“You can’t build resilience by doing what you’ve always done—just faster,” said Chris Keller, Partner at Argon & Co US. “The clients making real progress are the ones bold enough to rethink the fundamentals: their networks, their talent models, and their decision-making frameworks. They’re not just preparing for the next crisis—they’re designing for adaptability.”

The Operations Outlook 2026 report is now available for download.

About Argon & Co

Argon & Co is a global management consultancy specializing in supply chain strategy, transformation, and managed services. We partner with our clients to drive positive change by leveraging our deep knowledge across functional areas, industry expertise, and applying sophisticated analytics. Our world-class capabilities enable clients to unlock the full potential of their supply chains. We don't just create strategies and transformation plans—we immerse ourselves in the details of supply chains to ensure real, lasting benefits.

Our approach is hands-on: we work alongside our clients, roll up our sleeves, and deliver meaningful change that produces measurable, enduring results. With teams across North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, we help clients around the world reach their highest potential. Visit argonandco.com.

Julia Roberts
Argon & Co
+1 404-731-8931
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
YouTube

Forecasting and Demand Planning

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Thriving Through Disruption: Argon & Co Operations Outlook 2026 Research Report

Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, IT Industry, Retail, Shipping, Storage & Logistics, Textiles & Fabric Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

Contact
Julia Roberts
Argon & Co
+1 404-731-8931
Company/Organization
Argon & Co
999 Peachtree St NE, Suite 400
Atlanta, Georgia, 30309
United States
+1 770-804-9920
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Argon & Co is a global management consultancy specializing in supply chain strategy, transformation, and managed services. We partner with our clients to drive positive change by leveraging our deep knowledge across functional areas, industry expertise, and applying sophisticated analytics. Our world-class capabilities enable clients to unlock the full potential of their supply chains. We don't just create strategies and transformation plans—we immerse ourselves in the details of supply chains to ensure real, lasting benefits. Our approach is hands-on: we work alongside our clients, roll up our sleeves, and deliver meaningful change that produces measurable, enduring results. With teams across North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, we help clients around the world reach their highest potential.

Argon & Co is a global management consultancy

More From This Author
Thriving Through Disruption: Argon & Co Operations Outlook 2026 Research Report
Argon & Co Recognized for Excellence in Procurement Transformation by Procurement Magazine
NEOS by Argon & Co Announces Partnership with Kinaxis to Expand End-to-End Supply Chain Orchestration Capabilities
View All Stories From This Author