Argon & Co Recognized for Excellence in Procurement Transformation by Procurement Magazine

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Argon & Co, the global management consultancy specializing in operations strategy and transformation, has been recognized for its excellence in procurement transformation by Procurement Magazine, on the publication’s Top 10 Procurement Transformation Partners list.

The annual ranking highlights firms that are redefining procurement’s role in business performance—delivering measurable outcomes through advanced analytics, digital platforms, and ESG-aligned strategies. This recognition underscores Argon & Co’s ability to lead complex transformations that drive real, lasting change across the entire value chain.

“Our clients face global challenges that overlay and interact with channel and regional obstacles,” added Dan Stolarski, Partner and Leader of the Operations Strategy & Transformation Practice, North America. “That’s why we design procurement transformations that are both globally scalable and locally executable. Recognition like this affirms our team’s dedication to helping clients not only evolve—but lead.”

The firm’s approach integrates strategic sourcing, network design, transportation optimization, and supplier management into broader operational transformation efforts. It’s not just about systems—it’s about sustainable results.

“We help clients not just negotiate better, but operate better,” said Kevin Zweier, Partner and Leader of the North America Transportation Practice. “Whether we’re optimizing fleets, redesigning networks, or implementing digital procurement tools, our focus is always on delivering transformational results that last well beyond the initial engagement.”

With deep industry expertise and a collaborative approach with our customers, Argon & Co continues to turn procurement into a competitive advantage for our clients worldwide.

“Procurement transformation isn’t just about saving money—it’s about helping our clients think strategically and operate more efficiently,” said Neal Solomon, SVP at Argon & Co, North America. “With over three decades in this field, I’ve seen firsthand the power of a well-structured procurement strategy to unlock enterprise-wide value. We’re honored to be recognized for helping our clients realize great outcomes.”

About Argon & Co

Argon & Co is a global management consultancy specializing in supply chain strategy, transformation, and managed services. We partner with our clients to drive positive change by leveraging our deep knowledge across functional areas, industry expertise, and applying sophisticated analytics. Our world-class capabilities enable clients to unlock the full potential of their supply chains. We don't just create strategies and transformation plans — we immerse ourselves in the details of supply chains to ensure real, lasting benefits.

Our approach is hands-on: we work alongside our clients, roll up our sleeves, and deliver meaningful change that produces measurable, enduring results. With teams across North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, we help clients around the world reach their highest potential.

Learn more at argonandco.com.

About

