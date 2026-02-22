MicroTouch Showcases Mach POS at EuroCIS 2026

logo Mach 15.6" Android POS

DüSSELDORF, GERMANY, February 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MicroTouch, a global leader in touch technology and interactive display solutions, is showcasing its Mach™ POS product line at EuroCIS 2026, held 22–24 February in Düsseldorf. The Mach Android™ POS system was announced in January 2026 and is being demonstrated at EuroCIS for the first time. EuroCIS is a leading retail technology exhibition and a core segment of EuroShop, the world’s largest retail trade fair.

The Mach POS 15.6" Android all-in-one touch system combines a slim industrial design with integrated payment capabilities and commercial-grade performance. The system is on display at MicroTouch Booth 70C32.

Designed for Modern Retail Environments

Mach POS features a 15.6” touchscreen mounted to a purpose-built base with integrated I/O ports for dedicated powered peripheral connectivity. A matching customer-facing display is available and can be attached seamlessly to the base or operated independently, giving retailers flexibility to create clean, contemporary checkout environments.

Operator and customer displays can be upgraded with NFC readers embedded behind the glass, enabling on-screen tap-to-pay functionality. This design supports leading SoftPOS payment solutions while reducing hardware components.

Commercial and AI Readiness

Mach POS 15.6" is powered by the MediaTek Genio 520 processor and supports up to 10 TOPS (Trillion Operations Per Second) for edge AI applications. The system features optically bonded LED panels,10-point multi-touch capability, and etched anti-glare glass to ensure visibility and responsiveness in bright store environments.

“Mach POS was designed from the ground up to combine elegance and performance,” said Gary Dalton, Director of Product Management at MicroTouch. “Retailers want to enhance the customer experience while reinforcing their brand image. Mach POS delivers a flexible solution for retail, hospitality, QSR, and self-service applications.”

Powered by Android 15

The Mach platform supports Android 15 across the portfolio. Enhancements include faster responsiveness with improved memory architecture, advanced security features, expanded enterprise APIs for Zero Touch and OTA management, and an optimized graphics pipeline for smooth, high-resolution interfaces. Android 13 remains available to support certification requirements, with a controlled OTA upgrade path to Android 15.

“When we launched our first Android 13 systems, the market followed,” said Jason Ford, Global Head of Engineering at MicroTouch. “With Android 15, we’re setting the pace again—delivering enhanced performance, stronger security, and long-term scalability for retailers.”

EuroCIS 2026

EuroCIS focuses on retail technologies, including AI, IoT, digital pricing, payment systems, cybersecurity, and omnichannel integration.

Attendees can experience the complete Mach portfolio at MicroTouch Booth 70C32.

About MicroTouch

MicroTouch™ is a global leader in the touch solutions market. The Maryville, Tennessee-based company has been at the forefront of capacitive technology leadership for over 40 years, offering a broad product mix of components, monitors, and touch computers with the highest efficiency and flexibility in the industry—via regional engineering, local customer support and global warehousing capabilities. MicroTouch remains the standard-bearer for interactive device development and capacitive solutions, providing unsurpassed touch solutions and services to customers worldwide. MicroTouch products are sold through its global distribution partners. For additional information, visit www.MicroTouch.com.

