MicroTouch Showcases Next-Gen Touch Solutions and Launches Android 15 Across Its Mach Line at NRF 2026

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MicroTouch, a global leader in touch and interactive point-of-sale (POS) technology, announced today that it is exhibiting at the National Retail Federation (NRF) 2026: Retail’s Big Show, taking place January 11–13, 2026, in New York City. Visitors can experience the latest in retail and hospitality touch solutions at booth #4374, where MicroTouch will also debut its new Android 15-powered Mach all-in-one systems.

MicroTouch is also a hardware sponsor of the Pit Stop, an immersive go-kart activation area where attendees can take the wheel and experience the future of POS. Highlighting four distinctive Points of Service, attendees can order at the Drive-Thru, online, or at the counter, or schedule robot delivery—showcasing how next-generation technologies enable personalized dining on the go. In addition, MicroTouch is the premier sponsor of the Foodservice Tech Theatre and will be prominently featured throughout the onsite experience, supporting sessions focused on innovative technologies that accelerate retailers in the foodservice sector.

MicroTouch continues to lead the market in Android innovation, expanding its Mach line to include Android 15 support across its award-winning all-in-one touch computers. This milestone reaffirms the company’s commitment to innovation, performance, and long-term platform stability for enterprise customers.

“When we launched our first Android 13 systems, the market followed,” said Jason Ford, Global Head of Engineering at MicroTouch. “With Android 15, we’re doing it again—setting the pace for performance, security, and scalability in retail and hospitality deployments.”

Building on its pioneering Android 13 release, MicroTouch’s Android 15 platform introduces a range of advancements designed for modern POS and kiosk environments:

• Up to 10% faster responsiveness via new 16 KB memory architecture

• Enhanced security controls, including Private Space app isolation, Verified Boot, and file-based encryption

• Expanded enterprise APIs for Zero Touch enrollment, OTA management, and remote provisioning

• Optimized graphics pipeline (ANGLE on Vulkan) for smoother, high-resolution interfaces across dual displays

MicroTouch Mach hardware is designed for performance, reliability, and flexibility in QSR and retail environments, featuring:

• Power over Ethernet (PoE) and cellular redundancy

• Optically bonded etched anti-glare glass

• 24/7 thermal design for continuous operation

• Dual-display option

• Twice-yearly OTA security updates and Zero Touch–ready integration for streamlined deployments

Android 13 OS on the Mach models remains available for certification continuity, with an immediate customer-controlled OTA upgrade path to Android 15, allowing partners to modernize existing fleets without new contracts.

“Our goal is simple—deliver future-ready technology without forcing premature refresh cycles,” added Ford. “Android 15 continues that mission, giving our customers the flexibility to upgrade when they’re ready and the confidence that they’re investing in a platform built to last.”

Attendees can experience the full Mach lineup and the new Android 15 systems firsthand at MicroTouch Booth #4374 at the NRF Trade Show, Javits Center in New York City, January 11–13, 2026. To learn more or schedule a meeting, visit microtouch.com.

About MicroTouch

MicroTouch™ is a global leader in the touch solutions market. The Maryville, Tennessee-based company has been at the forefront of capacitive technology leadership for over 40 years, offering a broad product mix of components, monitors, and touch computers with the highest efficiency and flexibility in the industry—via regional engineering, local customer support and global warehousing capabilities. MicroTouch remains the standard-bearer for interactive device development and capacitive solutions, providing unsurpassed touch solutions and services to customers worldwide. MicroTouch products are sold through its global distribution partners. For additional information, visit www.MicroTouch.com.

