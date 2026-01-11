MicroTouch Unveils New Mach 15.6" Android POS System at NRF 2026

Mach POS 15.6” Android

Sleek design, Integrated Payment Capability, and Superior Performance—debuting at Booth #4374

Mach POS was designed from the ground up to bring elegance and performance together” — Gary Dalton, Director of Product Management at MicroTouch

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MicroTouch, a global leader in touch technology and interactive display solutions, today announced the new Mach POS All-in-One Touch System at the National Retail Federation (NRF) 2026 show, taking place January 11–13 in New York City. Attendees can preview this next generation of point-of-sale innovation by visiting Booth #4374.

Mach POS represents a bold new design direction for MicroTouch, featuring a super-thin and stylish 15.6” touchscreen mounted to a purpose-built base with integrated I/O ports that provide dedicated, powered connections for printers and other system peripherals. It combines modern aesthetics with commercial-grade durability. An optional matching customer display can attach seamlessly to the base or sit independently on the counter, creating a sleek and flexible POS environment that complements any retail setting.

Integrated NFC Behind the Glass

Both the operator and customer display can be upgraded with NFC readers embedded behind the LCD/touch panel to enable tap-to-pay directly on the screen. This embedded NFC technology is compatible with today’s leading SoftPOS payment solutions, reducing hardware clutter while enhancing user convenience.

Performance Meets Design

Built rugged for commercial environments, the Mach POS 15.6" combines durability, performance, and modern design into one elegant solution. Inside the sleek chassis, a powerful Genio 520 MediaTek processor does the heavy lifting. This system is AI-ready with the capability to execute 10 TOPS (Trillion Operations Per Second) for advanced edge processing applications. Like other products in the Mach series, the display features optically bonded LED panels with a 10-point touch sensor and etched anti-glare surface, ensuring vivid clarity and reduced reflections or fingerprints—even in bright retail environments.

“Mach POS was designed from the ground up to bring elegance and performance together,” said Gary Dalton, Director of Product Management at MicroTouch. “Retailers want technology that enhances the customer experience and reinforces their brand image. Our design goal was to create a system that looks great, performs exceptionally, and adapts to a wide range of store layouts and applications—from retail and hospitality to QSR and self-service—Mach POS delivers.”

See It First at NRF 2026

Attendees are invited to visit MicroTouch Booth #4374 at the NRF Trade Show, Javits Center in New York City, January 11–13, 2026, to see live demonstrations of the new Mach 15.6" Android AiO Touch Computer and other touch solutions designed to power the future of retail.

About MicroTouch

MicroTouch™ is a global leader in the touch solutions market. The Maryville, Tennessee-based company has been at the forefront of capacitive technology leadership for over 40 years, offering a broad product mix of components, monitors, and touch computers with the highest efficiency and flexibility in the industry—via regional engineering, local customer support and global warehousing capabilities. MicroTouch remains the standard-bearer for interactive device development and capacitive solutions, providing unsurpassed touch solutions and services to customers worldwide. MicroTouch products are sold through its global distribution partners. For additional information, visit www.MicroTouch.com.

