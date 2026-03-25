Futran Solutions Achieves AWS Microsoft Workload Services Status

Futran strengthens hybrid-to-AWS transitions for Windows and SQL Server workloads with improved security, resilience, and governance.

This recognition reflects our commitment to helping organizations modernize and operate Microsoft workloads on AWS with security, scalability, and cost discipline.” — Anil Vazirani, CEO

EDISON, NJ, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Futran Solutions, an AWS Advanced Tier Services Partner and a technology services firm specializing in Data, AI & Automation, Cloud, and Digital Engineering, has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Microsoft Workload Services status. This recognition validates Futran Solutions’ capabilities in supporting the deployment, modernization, and ongoing management of Microsoft workloads on AWS.AWS Microsoft Workload Services recognizes partners with demonstrated expertise in running Microsoft-based environments on AWS, including Windows Server, application, and database workloads. Partners with this status are evaluated on their ability to design, migrate, modernize, and operate Microsoft workloads while aligning with AWS best practices for security, reliability, performance, and cost management.Futran Solutions enables organizations to transition Microsoft workloads from legacy and on-premises environments to AWS while improving operational consistency and long-term maintainability. This includes modernizing application and database architectures, standardizing runtime environments, and establishing operational foundations that support scalability, security, and cost efficiency for Microsoft workloads running on AWS.Futran’s Microsoft workload services include migration and lift-and-shift of Windows and SQL Server environments, application and database modernization, ongoing operational management, security and compliance controls, backup and disaster recovery orchestration, and licensing and cost governance for Microsoft workloads on AWS.In addition to delivery and operations, Futran applies structured operational processes, automation, and continuous monitoring to manage Microsoft workloads at scale. Leveraging internal capabilities such as security operations and automation frameworks, Futran delivers 24×7 operational coverage supported by runbook-driven incident management, while aligning operations with AWS architectural and operational best practices.“Achieving AWS Microsoft Workload Services status reflects our focus on supporting organizations that rely on Microsoft technologies for critical business operations,” said Anil Vazirani, CEO of Futran Solutions. “By building on AWS, we help organizations modernize and operate their Microsoft workloads with the reliability, security, and operational discipline required for today’s cloud environments.”The AWS Partner Network includes programs designed to help customers identify AWS Partners with validated technical expertise and service capabilities. Partners recognized for AWS Microsoft Workload Services meet AWS standards for delivering and operating Microsoft workloads on AWS, enabling consistent and well-managed cloud environments.About Futran SolutionsFounded in 2010, Futran Solutions is a technology services firm specializing in Data, AI & Automation, Cloud, and Digital Engineering. Headquartered in Edison, New Jersey, with global offices in Pune and Hyderabad, India, and Toronto, Canada, Futran Solutions delivers innovative solutions that help businesses accelerate transformation and drive growth.

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