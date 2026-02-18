Futran Solutions Achieves AWS AI Services Competency, Advancing Production-Ready AI Delivery on AWS

Futran Solutions helps enterprises move beyond AI experimentation to deploy scalable, production-ready generative AI solutions on AWS for measurable growth.

Achieving the AWS AI Services Competency validates our commitment to helping enterprises operationalize generative AI to drive intelligence, efficiency, and measurable growth.” — Anil Vazirani, CEO

EDISON, NJ, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Futran Solutions, an AWS Advanced Tier Services Partner that provides next-gen technology services, announced today that it has achieved the Amazon Web Services (AWS) AI Services Competency. This specialization recognizes Futran Solutions as an AWS Partner that helps customers and the AWS Partner Network (APN) drive the advancement of services, tools, and infrastructure pivotal for implementing generative AI technologies.Achieving the AWS AI Services Competency differentiates Futran Solutions as an AWS Partner that has supported customers in moving artificial intelligence initiatives from experimentation to stable, production-ready solutions on AWS, addressing a key adoption challenge where many organizations struggle to scale and operationalize Al effectively. Futran Solutions possesses the experience and expertise demonstrated through successful projects addressing customer challenges using generative Al solutions. These solutions enable digital transformation strategies for augmenting the customer experience, delivering hyper-personalized and engaging content, streamlining workflows, and delivering actionable results powered by generative Al technology from AWS.“Futran Solutions is proud to achieve the AWS AI Services Competency,” said Anil Vazirani, CEO of Futran Solutions. “This recognition reflects our continued focus on helping customers apply artificial intelligence in practical and scalable ways. By building on AWS, we support organizations in deploying AI solutions that align with their business goals while maintaining strong governance, security, and reliability.”The AWS Competency Program aims to assist customers in connecting with AWS Partners who possess extensive knowledge and technical expertise in using AWS technologies and best practices to adopt generative Al. These AWS Partners facilitate the seamless integration and deployment of AWS-based solutions to meet the unique needs of all customers, from startups to global enterprises.Futran Solutions supports customers across industries by delivering AI-driven solutions that enable intelligent process automation, data-driven insights, and improved operational outcomes. These solutions are built using AWS AI and cloud services to help customers deploy and manage AI capabilities efficiently and at scale.About Futran SolutionsFounded in 2010, Futran Solutions is a technology services firm specializing in Data, AI & Automation, Cloud, and Digital Engineering. Headquartered in Edison, New Jersey, with global offices in Pune and Hyderabad, India, and Toronto, Canada, Futran Solutions delivers innovative solutions that help businesses accelerate transformation and drive growth. For more information visit – www.futransolutions.com

