Futran Solutions Achieves AWS Managed Service Provider (MSP) Status

Recognition highlights Futran’s proven ability to deliver 24×7 cloud operations, security, automation, and cost optimization on AWS.

Achieving AWS MSP status reinforces our commitment to operational excellence and delivering secure, reliable, and optimized AWS environments at scale.” — Anil Vazirani, CEO

EDISON, NJ, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Futran Solutions, an AWS Advanced Tier Services Partner and a technology services firm specializing in Data, AI & Automation, Cloud, and Digital Engineering, has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Managed Service Provider (MSP) status. This designation recognizes Futran Solutions as an AWS Partner with demonstrated capabilities to operate, manage, and optimize AWS environments in alignment with AWS operational best practices.The AWS Managed Service Provider program validates partners that meet rigorous requirements across cloud operations, security, reliability, automation, and governance. AWS MSPs are assessed on their ability to deliver continuous management of AWS environments , supporting availability, performance, and cost optimization while maintaining strong security and operational controls across increasingly complex and always-on cloud workloads. Assessment areas typically include 24×7 operations and incident management, automation maturity, security monitoring, and cost governance.As an AWS Managed Service Provider, Futran Solutions applies structured operational processes, automation, and continuous monitoring to support the day-to-day management of AWS environments. Leveraging internal capabilities such as security operations and automation frameworks, Futran maintains reliability, security, and performance while aligning cloud operations with AWS best practices across infrastructure, workloads, and services.“Achieving AWS Managed Service Provider status is an important milestone for Futran Solutions,” said Anil Vazirani, CEO of Futran Solutions. “It reflects our focus on operational excellence and our commitment to managing AWS environments responsibly and at scale. By building on AWS, we support organizations in maintaining secure, reliable, and well-optimized cloud operations as their environments continue to evolve.”The AWS Partner Network includes programs designed to help customers identify AWS Partners with validated technical expertise and operational capabilities. AWS Managed Service Providers meet high standards for service delivery and ongoing operations, enabling consistent management of AWS environments in accordance with AWS best practices.About Futran SolutionsFounded in 2010, Futran Solutions is a technology services firm specializing in Data, AI & Automation, Cloud, and Digital Engineering. Headquartered in Edison, New Jersey, with global offices in Pune and Hyderabad, India, and Toronto, Canada, Futran Solutions delivers innovative solutions that help businesses accelerate transformation and drive growth.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.