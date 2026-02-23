Business Reporter: Delivering clarity with telematics data

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a video published on Business Reporter, Matt Scheuing, CEO of SambaSafety, talks about how a data-driven, proactive approach to managing fleet safety can positively impact traffic violation rates and claims frequency. A long-standing reliance on lagging indicators and reactive risk management is creating sustained pressure for motor insurers and fleets. Annual fleet and driver assessments, often conducted only at onboarding or policy renewal, leave significant visibility gaps that allow risk to go unnoticed.At the same time, insurers and fleet managers are inundated with data from telematics events that are difficult to interpret and even harder to act on. The result is a paradox: more data, less clarity. Compliance and safety teams face data overload and miss critical intervention opportunities, while insurers struggle with inconsistent, siloed inputs that limit underwriting accuracy and risk control.SambaSafety is addressing this challenge by shifting the industry from reactive to proactive risk prevention. Its Risk Cloud integrates and normalises data from more than 3,000 fragmented sources, including telematics, claims, licence and corporate data, into a single, continuously updated driver risk profile. This unified view turns complex data into clear, actionable insight that insurers and fleets can trust. Beyond observing behaviour, SambaSafety delivers AI-driven remediation, pairing risk detection with targeted coaching and training recommendations. This combination of monitoring and intervention has delivered measurable results, including significant reductions in violations, crashes, and claims severity.To learn more about how a proactive approach can improve insurers’ profitability and increase fleet safety, read the article About Business ReporterBusiness Reporter is an award-winning company producing supplements published in The Guardian and City AM, as well as content published on Business Reporter online hubs on Bloomberg.com, Independent.com, Business Insider Germany and Le Figaro, delivering news and analysis on issues affecting the international business community. It also hosts conferences, debates, breakfast meetings and exclusive summits.About SambaSafetySambaSafety is a recognized innovator and leading provider of cloud-based risk management solutions for over 15,000 organizations with automotive mobility exposure. Through the collection, correlation and analysis of national, local and telematics data sources, SambaSafety’s flexible, end-to-end capabilities enable businesses and insurers to better evaluate and mitigate driving risk, accelerate product development, reduce crashes and foster safer communities.

