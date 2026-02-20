Business Reporter: New pricing models that can accelerate digital technology adoption

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In an article published on Business Reporter, software and service management company Halo talks about how replacing rigid licensing models with ones offering predictable pricing, fast deployment and contract flexibility can accelerate the enterprise-wide adoption of digital technologies. Enterprise IT leaders are increasingly discovering that service transformation is constrained not by technology limitations, but by outdated commercial models.Traditional service management licensing – built on per-user fees, modular add-ons and usage thresholds – often creates escalating costs as organisations expand adoption beyond IT. What begins as a focused deployment can quickly evolve into a series of procurement negotiations as new departments, workflows and automations trigger additional fees. These pricing structures not only increase spend but they also shape design decisions. When every new user or integration raises costs, organisations respond defensively. Access is restricted, modules are rationed and integrations are delayed. Instead of standardising processes across HR, facilities or finance, teams build workarounds to stay within budget. As a result, transformation initiatives stall. Leaders remain committed, but expansion is slowed by surprise uplifts, hidden fees and contractual lock-in that discourage enterprise-wide rollouts.New commercial models are challenging this dynamic. Halo has introduced initiatives such as its $1M Forever model, designed to cap costs and remove per-user expansion penalties. By incentivising rather than penalising upscaling, Halo aims to align vendor success with long-term outcome, creating the conditions for faster deployment and sustainable, enterprise-wide adoption.To learn more about Halo’s $1M Forever enterprise initiative, click here About Business ReporterBusiness Reporter is an award-winning company producing supplements published in The Guardian and City AM, as well as content published on Business Reporter online hubs on Bloomberg.com, Independent.com, Business Insider Germany and Le Figaro, delivering news and analysis on issues affecting the international business community. It also hosts conferences, debates, breakfast meetings and exclusive summits.About HaloHalo is a privately held software company and a global leader in service management. Since its rebrand in 2019, the company has launched a suite of innovative products - HaloITSM for enterprise service management, HaloPSA for IT managed service providers and HaloCRM for customer experience management.

