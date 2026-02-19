1Spatial Expands Footprint within Eastern Transportation Coalition as North Carolina DOT Selects Conflation Solution

Learn more at 1spatial.com/us/

NCDOT becomes the fourth statewide deployment of the solution through the Eastern Transportation Coalition (ETC), following multiple successful implementations.

By enabling real-time traffic visibility on their own networks, we’re empowering agencies to make data-driven decisions that improve safety and efficiency for all road users.” — Kevin Sigwart, COO

VIENNA, VA, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- 1Spatial , a global leader in location-mastered data management and integration, today announced the North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) has selected 1Spatial’s traffic conflation technology to align real-time INRIX eXtreme Definition (XD) traffic data with the state’s Linear Referencing System (LRS).NCDOT becomes the fourth statewide deployment of this solution through the Eastern Transportation Coalition (ETC), following successful implementations with Massachusetts DOT, Virginia DOT, and Georgia DOT.The ETC Traffic Data Marketplace enables its 20 member states to procure rich traffic data from multiple vendors. By leveraging 1Spatial’s proven conflation and quality-assurance framework, participating DOTs can seamlessly integrate this data into their authoritative road networks, improving accuracy, consistency, and network coverage across interstates, arterials, ramps, and local roads.“Partnering with NCDOT to integrate INRIX XD traffic data with its LRS is another great example of how 1Spatial helps transportation agencies accelerate their Vision Zero initiatives,” said Kevin Sigwart, Chief Operating Officer at 1Spatial. “By enabling real-time traffic visibility on their own networks, we’re empowering agencies to make data-driven decisions that improve safety and efficiency for all road users.”The project will provide NCDOT with automated network alignment, customized validation checks, and high-confidence traffic event layers ready for visualization and operational use. This enhanced visibility supports faster incident response, improved congestion monitoring, and more informed planning decisions that benefit millions of drivers statewide.As DOTs continue expanding data-driven safety and mobility programs, this latest award underscores the growing adoption of 1Spatial’s traffic conflation solutions across the ETC membership and beyond. Interested parties can learn more here or contact communications-us@1spatial.com directly.ABOUT 1SPATIAL1Spatial is a global leader in Location Master Data Management (LMDM), helping organizations build strong data foundations to drive better decision-making. Working with national mapping agencies, utilities, transportation authorities, and government organizations worldwide, 1Spatial delivers trusted, accurate, and continually validated geospatial data at scale. Learn more at 1spatial.com/us.

