1Spatial Launches 1Engage v1.2 to Advance NG9-1-1 GIS Readiness and User Experience

VIENNA, VA, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- 1Spatial , a global leader in geospatial software and solutions, today announced the release of 1Engage v1.2 , an enhanced version of its Public Safety solution for streamlining NG9-1-1 GIS data preparation, validation, aggregation, and provisioning for Next Generation Core Services ( NGCS ) environments.This release reinforces 1Spatial’s commitment to empowering 911 authorities with compliant, interoperable data to support Next Generation 9-1-1 (NG9-1-1) readiness and implementation.“The impact of our customer input is evident in this release,” said Michael Martin, Director of Product and Technology, 1Spatial Inc. “1Engage v1.2 simplifies NG9-1-1 GIS workflows, enhances our ArcGIS Pro add-in, and aligns closely with the latest NENA standards. It demonstrates our commitment to translating real-world complexities into trusted, scalable solutions.”The new version introduces a re designed user interface built through direct collaboration with customers, resulting in a smoother, more intuitive experience for data contributors and PSAP administrators.Overwhelmed users will now benefit from streamlined validation and provisioning processes and can now work directly within ArcGIS Pro using the integrated 1Engage add-in, which greatly decreases the amount of time users spend validating their data, as the 1Engage tools are now built within their local editing environment:1Engage v1.2 UX Enhancements Include:• An improved user-focused interface for optimized data workflow.• ArcGIS Pro add-in integration for real-time validation inside the local editing environment.• Enhanced support for NENA Standard NG9-1-1 GIS Data Model schema alignment.• Improved performance and data provisioning capabilities for standardized NGCS interfaces.“This marks an exciting milestone for 1Engage,” added Sarah Finne, GISP, Solution Manager for 1Engage. “We have focused on user experience, standards alignment, and efficiency—putting our customers in a strong position for upcoming NENA v3 data-model updates.”ABOUT 1ENGAGE1Engage is 1Spatial’s Public Safety solution for automating NG9-1-1 GIS data validation, aggregation, and provisioning. It enables state and local governments to prepare and maintain authoritative location data required for NGCS interoperability and FCC compliance. With 1Engage , users stay aligned to the latest NENA NG9-1-1 GIS Data Model release and ready for what’s next.ABOUT 1SPATIAL1Spatial is a global leader in Location Master Data Management and geospatial solutions for governments, utilities, and public safety organizations worldwide. By combining data governance, automation, and location intelligence, 1Spatial helps customers make confident decisions for a safer, smarter, and more sustainable world. Learn more at https://ng911.1spatial.com

