1Spatial Expands Engagement with Caltrans via New Enterprise Agreement

1Spatial will provide enterprise-wide deployment of its platform, enabling greater scalability of the solutions across Caltrans’ transportation data ecosystem.

VIENNA, VA, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- 1Spatial , a global leader in Location Master Data Management (LMDM) solutions, has announced an expanded and enhanced partnership with the California Department of Transportation (Caltrans). Under the new agreement, 1Spatial will provide enterprise-wide deployment of its platform , enabling greater scalability of the solutions across Caltrans’ transportation data ecosystem.Caltrans is responsible for the planning, design, construction, maintenance, and operation of the state’s vast transportation network, spanning more than 50,000 miles of roadways. As the backbone of California’s mobility infrastructure, the department plays a critical role in keeping people and goods moving safely and efficiently. 1Spatial’s solutions form a key component of Caltrans’ long-term data governance and modernization strategy.Key Highlights of Expanded Engagement:The new agreement is valued at approximately $1.7 million with annual renewal.- Supports Caltrans’ expanding use cases across data governance, asset management, road centerline integration, and transportation network modeling.- Consolidates multiple existing licenses into a single, streamlined enterprise agreement, simplifying procurement and management.- Empowers the department to rapidly deploy additional 1Spatial licenses and modules as needed, leveraging flexible “true-up” mechanisms.- Strengthens a multi-year relationship while positioning 1Spatial as a strategic partner in California’s transportation data modernization.Caltrans initially engaged 1Spatial to deploy components of their LMDM platform , including data integration, validation, and synchronization across key systems. Over time, usage expanded into wider data governance, network modeling, asset systems, and emergency response overlays. The new enterprise agreement reflects Caltrans’ confidence in 1Spatial’s scalability, stability, and long-term roadmap.“This expanded agreement cements the depth and breadth of our partnership that has grown over the past several years.” said Sheila Steffenson, Chief Executive Officer, 1Spatial Inc. (US). “Caltrans is embracing our platform as a core component of their data governance, which provides us with validation of our product roadmap and provides a springboard to replicate these critical deployments with other DOTs nationwide.”1Spatial will continue to work closely with Caltrans technical teams to identify additional opportunities, such as real-time traffic modeling, digital twin integration, advanced analytics overlays, and NG9-1-1 integration enhancements. The win also serves as a strong reference for other state DOTs seeking to modernize and rationalize their location and transportation data. infrastructure.ABOUT 1SPATIAL1Spatial is a leading provider of location master data management (LMDM) software and solutions. Our cloud-native, no-code platform enables organizations to integrate, govern, validate, and maintain location and network data with high accuracy and efficiency. We serve governments, utilities, transportation agencies, and mapping authorities worldwide, helping them build resilient, data-driven infrastructure systems. Learn more at 1spatial.com/us

