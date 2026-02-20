Philippine delegation at Maison & Objet 2026 The Philippine pavilion welcomed both buyers and distinguished names in international design, such as (bottom row, from left to right) Kenneth Cobonpue, Patti Carpenter, and Josie Natori.

The Philippines made a positive impression on international buyers at Maison&Objet

MANILA, METRO MANILA, PHILIPPINES, February 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DESIGNPhilippines’ third showing at Maison&Objet its most successful yet

For the third consecutive year, the Philippines made a positive impression on international buyers at Maison&Objet, reflected by a 75% growth in generated sales. The cohesive selection of items featured in the DESIGNPhilippines pavilion resonated well with the trade show attendees, generating US$3.5 million in sales from both regular and new clients, up from US$2 million last year, per initial estimates.

The country’s participation in the international trade fair was organized by the Center for International Trade Expositions and Missions (CITEM) under its banner program DESIGNPhilippines, supported by the Malikhaing Pinoy program of the Department of Trade and Industry.

Maison&Objet’s 2026 edition was held from January 15 to 19 at the Paris Nord Villepinte Exhibition Centre in Paris, France. The show is world-renowned for bringing together furniture and decorative items, and it annually welcomes tens of thousands of global buyers who are not only looking for inspiration among current design movements but are also trendspotting for the rest of the year.

Clean lines and ingenious use of natural materials big draws for European buyers

To maintain consistency as it builds the Philippines’ profile at the international trade fair, DESIGNPhilippines curated a pavilion that carried the same theme as its two well-received predecessors to underscore the country’s archipelagic flair. Artipelago III was a showcase of the variety of design-oriented goods produced by Filipino manufacturers from different regions, presented in a layout that provided a holistic experience of how they can be used and styled in homes, projects, or spaces. The products ranged from larger indoor and outdoor furniture pieces, such as chairs and tables, to artworks, lighting, and smaller decorative items, including planters, vases, rugs, and tableware.

Fourteen local enterprises from the home décor, furniture and furnishings, and lighting sectors, plus an art gallery, comprised the Philippine delegation. These are: 51 All Weather, Aerostone, Beatriz Accessories, Bon Ace, Calfurn, CSM, Finali, Mele + Marie, Moodism, Nature’s Legacy, Prizmic & Brill, Schema, Tahanan, WeaveManila, and Galerie D’Antoine. Half of them are returning Maison&Objet participants. In addition, Beatriz Accessories and Mele + Marie are fashion labels that are now branching out into interior decor, debuting their first collections at the trade fair.

Finali’s Zulu bench, which features lampakanay and raffia fibers mimicking leaves and flowers, was a big hit, with three different buyers wanting to purchase the display right away. Schema’s metal hanging lamps also garnered attention from European companies looking for clean, minimalistic, and versatile designs.

DESIGNPhilippines also received 844 trade inquiries, demonstrating a strong demand for the ingenuity and adaptability of Filipino products. Some of the more prominent brands that indicated significant interest were the Home Collections of global luxury label LVMH and the Belgian furniture manufacturer and importer Vincent Sheppard. Artipelago III exceeded not just its targets but also the numbers set by its previous editions. This marks 2026 as the Philippines’ most successful showing yet at Maison&Objet, indicating the country’s sustained growth at the trade fair.

A new initiative also generated a significant lead for the participating exhibitors. Maison&Objet 2026 served as the launchpad for DESIGNPhilippines’ Very Important Buyer (VIB) Program for its home décor, furniture, and lifestyle (HFL) Overseas Trade Fairs (OTFs), organized with the support of the Philippine Trade and Investment Centers (PTIC) in Europe. PTIC - Paris, through PTIC - Berlin, facilitated the introduction of the Poland-based KOOKU Gallery to the Philippine delegation. A hybrid curatorial platform for collectible and high-concept contemporary designs that caters to European collectors and connoisseurs, the gallery met with Filipino manufacturers Bon Ace, Finali, Moodism, Nature’s Legacy, Schema, and WeaveManila to explore potential collaborations.

Aside from the excellent quality of design goods it showcased, Artipelago III’s success can be credited, too, to the collaborative relationships between the exhibitors. The pavilion was presented as a unified representation of the Philippines, and local manufacturers willingly endorsed potential clients to fellow Filipino exporters whenever the opportunity arose. With Artipelago III marketed as a preview of what European trade buyers can expect at Manila FAME 2026, the Philippine delegation proved to be effective promoters of CITEM’s signature event.

“The sustained success of DESIGNPhilippines at Maison&Objet 2026, as shown by Artipelago III, is a highly encouraging sign of the country’s thriving presence in the European market,” says CITEM Executive Director Leah Pulido Ocampo. “It establishes the Philippines’ capabilities to be a premier source of excellent design-oriented goods that can compete with brands and manufacturers from all over the world. CITEM looks forward to helping more Filipino exporters participate in Maison&Objet so they can also learn global industry practices that will propel their brands further in the international market.”

CITEM is the export promotion arm of the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI). It is the organizer of Manila FAME, the Philippines’ premier trade show for quality home decor, fashion, and lifestyle products. Manila FAME: Bloom happens on October 15-17, 2026, at the World Trade Center Metro Manila, Pasay City.

CITEM is committed to developing, nurturing, and promoting micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), brands, designers, and manufacturers by implementing an integrated approach to export promotion in partnership with other government and private entities. For more information, visit its website https://citem.gov.ph/.

