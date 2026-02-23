PH finishes strong, earns over $125 million in Gulfood 2026

Philippine Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates Alfonso Ferdinand Ver (middle) and Center for International Trade Expositions and Missions (CITEM) Department Manager Rowena Mondeza (second from left) mark the opening of the FOODPhilippines Pavilion in G

The delegation of 25 enterprises presented functional food and ingredients, spotlighting Filipino flavors to global buyers.

MANILA, METRO MANILA, PHILIPPINES, February 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Philippine food enterprises delivered a glowing performance in Gulfood 2026, generating over USD 125 million in total export sales and helping fulfill the growing demand for Filipino flavors among global buyers.

With support from the Department of Trade and Industry-Center for International Trade Expositions and Missions (DTI-CITEM), the delegation of 25 companies presented premium, functional options in the prominent food and beverage sourcing event, which ran from January 26 to 30 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. For the country’s 21st participation in Gulfood, the exhibitors were showcased under the banner of FOODPhilippines, a branding initiative led by DTI-CITEM to spotlight the country’s strengths and advantages as a sourcing destination.

The delegation quickly gained momentum, recording USD 35 million in total sales on opening day. By the show’s conclusion, the Philippines was able to produce USD 125.43 million in total export sales, attesting to the enduring appeal of Filipino flavors in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.

As in last year’s edition, the country’s top performer was Pixcel Transglobal Foods Inc., a company offering fermented marine products such as bagoong and patis. SL Agritech Corporation also held on to second place on the strength of their cavendish bananas and rice offerings. Ranking third was Fly Ace Corporation, which presented its competitive Tentay condiments.

“These results highlight the depth of our enterprises’ capabilities,” DTI-CITEM Department Manager Rowena Mendoza said. “Moreover, the figures prove the country, as a food sourcing destination, is more than equipped to make an impact on the global food export arena. CITEM intends to build on this momentum in future trade shows and connect more of our enterprises to high-value business opportunities.”

The Philippine exhibitors in Gulfood 2026 were BV&R Commodities Corp.; Fly Ace Corporation; Global FoodSolutions, Inc.; Galinco; Krystle Exports Philippines, Inc.; Lionheart Farms; Marbello’s Processed Foods; Marigold Manufacturing Corporation (Mama Sita’s); Marketreach International Resources; Mega Prime Foods Inc.; Ngosiok Marketing (Super Q); Oleo-Fats, Inc.; Pacific Synergy Food and Beverage Corp. (Philippines); Philippine Cinmic Industrial Corporation; Philippine Grocers Food Exports, Inc.; Pixcel Transglobal Foods Inc.; P. Togo Corp.; Q-Phil International Trading; Sagrex Foods Inc. (Golden Saba); Sandpiper Spices and Condiments Corporation; See's International Food Mfg. Corp.; SL Agritech Corporation; Sonya Garcia's Secret Cottage Restaurant Inc.; 3 Sisters Homemade Banana Chips; and Yan Yan International Philippines, Inc.

PH officials show support for food SMEs

The FOODPhilippines Pavilion opened with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and walkthrough led by Philippine Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates Alfonso Ferdinand Ver and officials of the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) Regional Operations Group. The officials met with participating exhibitors to survey the featured products and discuss the Philippines’ growing footprint in the global food market.

The officials present during the ceremony included Consul General Ambrosio Brian F. Enciso III of the Philippine Consulate in Dubai; Trade Commissioner Vichael Angelo D. Roaring of the Philippine Trade and Investment Center; Vice Consul Aleah Marie Gica of the Philippine Consulate in Dubai; Assistant Secretary Leonila Baluyut of the DTI-Regional Operations Group; Regional Director Celerina T. Bato of DTI Region VIII; Provincial Director Meilou Macabare of DTI Samar; and Department Manager Rowena Mendoza of the Consumer Business Department, DTI-CITEM.

CITEM is the export promotion arm of the Philippine Department of Trade and Industry. CITEM markets the country as a premier sourcing destination for quality export products and services.

Beyond overseas trade fairs, CITEM organizes the International Food Exhibition (IFEX) Philippines, the country’s largest business-to-business and export-oriented trade show for food, beverage, and ingredients. As the longest-running food sourcing event in the Philippines, IFEX Philippines spotlights premium products from across the regions and positions the country as a dynamic, highly capable supplier in the global market. The annual trade show typically attracts thousands of local and international visitors and high-profile global buyers seeking unique and high-quality Filipino food products.

The 19th edition of IFEX Philippines will run from May 21-23, 2026 at the World Trade Center Metro Manila in Pasay City, Philippines.

