TRANSFORMING SPACES: CITEM Board convenes at Likhang Filipino Exhibition Halls

Members of the CITEM Board of Governors conclude a productive session with a group photo. CITEM Board convenes at Likhang Filipino Exhibition Halls

CITEM reports PHP8M in sales for the first 5 weeks

MANILA, METRO MANILA, PHILIPPINES, March 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Likhang Filipino Exhibition Halls took a functional step forward on Tuesday, February 24, 2026, as the CITEM Board of Governors transitioned from the traditional boardroom to the newly minted Gallery 01 for its Regular Board Meeting. The session, presided over by Executive Director and Board Vice-Chairperson Leah Pulido Ocampo, served as a practical demonstration of the venue’s versatility. The proceedings saw active participation from GSIS President and General Manager Jose Arnulfo “Wick” Veloso alongside Chief of Staff Atty. Khristine Jane “Keij” Ejercito, Department of Agriculture Undersecretary Philip C. Young, OSAPEIA Director Arlexandria Louise F. Carino, DILG Assistant Director Maria Angela Monica Salud B. Mamuyac, and Department of Tourism Representative Atty. Bernadette Basa.

From Policy to Practice: The Expansion of Likhang Filipino

By staging official proceedings within the gallery, the Board moved beyond administrative updates to experience the operational potential of the site firsthand. This shift signals a broader strategy to evolve CITEM’s home base into a dynamic, revenue-generating ecosystem for the Philippine creative sectors. This move is already yielding significant results. In just 5 weeks since its launch, Likhang Filipino generated over Php 8 million in revenue showcasing the strong market reception and commercial viability of a permanent showroom for Filipino export products.

Among the important updates discussed, the Board focused on refining the Exhibition Halls to serve as a permanent, world-class showcase for local MSMEs and heritage-driven brands. This operational scaling is intended to provide a stable home for Filipino craftsmanship while testing the gallery’s infrastructure to ensure it meets the rigorous standards required for international trade briefings and high-level government functions.

Strengthening the Philippine Brand through Functional Excellence

The synergy between the Board and CITEM’s leadership ensures that high-level policy is grounded in the functional realities of trade promotion. This alignment is a critical component of the agency's plan to sharpen the "Philippine Brand" by utilizing modern facilities that reflect the country's economic and creative ambitions. As part of this initiative to maximize the facility's footprint, Gallery 01 is now officially open for external bookings. The space is designed to host art exhibitions, corporate activations, and official functions, providing a professional backdrop deeply rooted in Filipino heritage.

Public Access and Venue Bookings

Organizations interested in utilizing the gallery for their own engagements may coordinate with the Likhang Filipino Events Management Team via email at info@citem.com.ph or through the CITEM trunkline at +63 2 8831 2201. Detailed specifications regarding venue capacity and amenities are also available on the CITEM Official Website.





Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.