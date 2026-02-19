AHA urges Congress to reauthorize preparedness program

The AHA Feb. 18 responded to a request for information from Reps. Neal Dunn, R-Fla., and Lori Trahan, D-Mass., on the potential reauthorization of the Pandemic and All-Hazards Preparedness Act. The PAHPA authorizes programs and funding within the Department of Health and Human Services to help communities prepare for and respond to public health emergencies. The AHA urged Congress to increase funding for the Hospital Preparedness Program, which provides funding and other resources to aid health care systems’ response to emergencies. Additionally, the AHA urged Congress to strengthen the medical supply chain and health care cybersecurity.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.