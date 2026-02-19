CITEM exceeds 2025 trade promotion targets

The re-opening of Likhang Filipino Exhibition Halls in January 2026 involved inter-agency and multi-sectoral collaboration, which CITEM organized and managed in the months leading to the facility’s launch. CITEM’s signature events, Manila FAME and IFEX Philippines, are just two of the agency’s initiatives for preparing and strengthening Philippine companies from priority sectors to enter the export industry. IFEX Philippines, the Philippines biggest trade show for food

MANILA, METRO MANILA, PHILIPPINES, February 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Center for International Trade Expositions and Missions (CITEM) successfully exceeded its targets for 2025, closing out a year marked by a significant increase in potential export sales for the country.

As the export promotion arm of the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), CITEM has been working to advance the Philippines’ profile as a premier sourcing destination for quality export products and services for over 40 years. Its primary mission is to enable Philippine companies from priority sectors to expand into international markets through sustainable programs and activities.

Central to the agency’s work is facilitating opportunities for revenue generation for local micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) through the annual organization of its signature events, IFEX Philippines and Manila FAME. CITEM also leads the participation of Filipino exporters in overseas trade fairs, as well as in business and market-sensing missions that enable these companies to understand their target foreign markets better and network with the right potential investors for their international expansion. It offers product development programs, too, with experts providing MSMEs guidance on how to manufacture and promote global market-ready goods.

Under CITEM’s various industry brands, such as DESIGNPhilippines and FOODPhilippines, the agency has organized the attendance of Filipino exporters at various international trade shows, exposing them to a wider market of buyers.

Preliminary figures for 2025 show that CITEM’s efforts collectively yielded US$740.748 million in potential export sales. This is a 774% accomplishment from the initial target of US$95.746 million—a remarkable feat, given the unpredictability of the global market and geopolitical factors. The agency also helped 1,384 local enterprises, up from its original goal of 1,034 for 2025.

With the ramped-up partnership efforts of CREATEPhilippines, one of CITEM’s industry brands, the country’s creative industry got a boost as well, with 571 Filipino creatives—a mix of individuals, creative studios, and collectives—receiving promotional and networking support through initiatives such as business-matching meetings and CREATEPhilippines’ Directory of Creatives.

CITEM also surpassed its initial objectives in terms of generating leads. Preliminary tallies show that the agency attracted 7,191 trade buyers, which is nearly twice the planned 3,865 buyers. There was also exponential growth in the number of trade inquiries it received in 2025: From the target of 8,195, CITEM fielded 34,403 trade inquiries, more than four times higher than intended.

Another major accomplishment for the agency is laying significant groundwork for the opening of the Likhang Filipino Exhibition Halls, located at the International Trade Center Complex in Pasay City, where the PhilTrade Center used to be. A project spearheaded by the Office of the President and managed by CITEM, the multi-function exhibition, retail, and incubation facility held its launch on January 15, 2026, and was officially opened to the public on January 20, 2026, in time for this year’s ASEAN Summit, which will be hosted by the Philippines.

In the months leading to the launch, CITEM worked closely with exhibitors, all of which are vetted participants of IFEX Philippines and Manila FAME, to curate the selection of export-ready products that are now on display in Likhang Filipino’s five retail galleries. It also collaborated with esteemed designers in creating immersive showrooms that present the best of Filipino artistry and craftsmanship. Together with other government agencies, specifically the Design Center of the Philippines, the Office of the Social Secretary, and the Office of the President, CITEM organized Likhang Filipino’s well-attended launch, too.

“We are proud of what the agency accomplished in the past year,” CITEM Executive Director Leah Pulido Ocampo shared. “We are also grateful to the Filipino exporters who continue to trust in and work with us, as well as the other government agencies, private organizations, trade specialists, and stakeholders that have supported us in our commitment to strengthen the country’s export industry. CITEM’s achievements are proof that regardless of the volatility of the global market, the appeal of and demand for Filipino creativity and craftsmanship remain strong.”

With a strong showing for 2025, the agency is looking forward to another productive year of boosting the Philippines’ export industry, under the guidance of the Executive Order No. 75, issued by President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos, Jr. in 2024. The publication of EO 75’s Implementing Rules and Regulations (IRR) in December 2025 further outlines and amplifies CITEM’s capacity to uplift the country’s export industry so it scales even greater heights in 2026.

