RECRUITMENT NOTICE - Program Manager (Downtown)

Agency Title: Program Manager (Downtown)

Job ID: 31644

Date Open: 2/18/2026

Date Close: 3/4/2026

Overview

The Office of the Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development (DMPED) assists the Mayor in the coordination, planning, supervision, and execution of economic development efforts in the District of Columbia with the goal of creating and preserving affordable housing, creating jobs, and increasing tax revenue. DMPED pursues policies and programs that create strong neighborhoods, expand and diversify the local economy, and provide residents with pathways to the middle class.

DMPED is seeking a Senior Program Manager, Downtown Innovation. The position advances projects and initiatives to revitalize Downtown, advises the Senior Advisor, Downtown Innovation and the Deputy Mayor, Planning and Economic Development on policies and regulations with economic impact on Downtown, and to advance efforts between public and private entities to implement projects, policies and programs associated with revitalization.

Position Summary:

The Program Manager reports to the Senior Advisor, Downtown Innovation and manages, develops and implements initiatives that support the DC Comeback Plan, the Downtown Action Plan, the Downtown Public Realm Plan, and other projects and/or programs supporting Downtown revitalization. The role involves coordinating projects, fostering partnerships, and implementing strategies that promote diversifying the mix of uses Downtown and planning for new Downtown neighborhoods. The ideal candidate will possess strong project management skills, a background in urban planning, and the ability to communicate with and engage stakeholders effectively.

Duties & Responsibilities:

Project Leadership & Delivery

Oversee the planning, execution and evaluation of urban innovation and placemaking projects from conception to completion.

Manage cross-functional project teams and consultants to ensure timely and budget-conscious delivery.

Develop and maintain detailed project plans, timelines, and performance metrics.

Public Realm and Placemaking Strategy

Design and implement strategies to activate public spaces, improve the public realm, and support economic vitality.

Coordinate with urban designers, architects, and community stakeholders to deliver inclusive, high-quality public realm improvements.

Stakeholder Engagement and Negotiation

Serve as a key liaison between the District government, private developers, business improvement districts, and community organizations.

Navigate complex, and sometimes controversial, projects involving high-level public and private officials.

Facilitate public meetings, briefings, and interagency coordination to build consensus and resolve conflicts.

Data-Driven Decision Making

Analyze economic, spatial and demographic data to inform program design and policy recommendations.

Translate complex data into actionable insights and compelling presentations for internal and external audiences.

Policy and Program Development

Contribute to the development of policies and programs that support downtown revitalization, development, and innovation.

Monitor trends and best practices in urban development, placemaking, and public-private partnerships.

Communications and Reporting

Prepare reports, memos, and presentations for senior leadership, elected officials, and the public.

Represent the agency at public events, conferences, and stakeholder meetings.

Experience/Qualifications:

A seasoned professional with a minimum of ten (10) years of experience in project or program management, preferably in urban planning, real estate development, or economic development

Demonstrated experience managing complex, multi-stakeholder projects involving both public and private sector partners

Proven track record of delivering public realm or placemaking initiatives in urban environments

Proven ability to build and maintain successful relationships with key stakeholders, including business executives, government officials and academic institutions

Experience working with elected officials, senior government leaders, and private developers, especially on projects with political or community sensitivity

Strong background in data analysis and performance measurement, with the ability to translate findings into strategic recommendations

Exceptional project management skills, including budgeting, scheduling, and risk management

Strong interpersonal and negotiation skills, with the ability to build consensus across diverse stakeholders

Excellent written and verbal communication, including public speaking and presentation development

Familiarity with urban design principles, zoning, and land use policy is a plus.

Ability to thrive in a fast-paced, politically sensitive environment with shifting priorities.

Strong understanding of local government processes, with specific knowledge of District of Columbia government agencies preferred

Familiarity with the neighborhoods and business landscape of the Downtown is an advantage.

A strong desire to leverage your skills in service of the public interest, with a particular interest in local economic and community development preferred.

Bachelor’s degree in business, public administration, engineering, architecture, urban planning, construction management, or a related field is perferred; a Master’s degree in the aforementioned fields is preferred

Salary: This position is a grade 14 on the District government’s career service salary scale. The salary ranges from $109,999 to $141,707. Actual salary is determined by a variety of factors including years of experience, applicant qualifications, internal equity comparisons and the agency organizational structure.

Application Process: This position is posted on the DC government’s Department of Human Resources website. Interested applicants are encouraged to follow the steps below to apply for the position:

Click on the following link

In the Search Jobs section, enter Job ID 31644

Click on the job requisition entitled Program Manager (Downtown)

If you are having technical issues, please contact DCHR at (202) 442-9700.