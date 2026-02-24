TapClicks Introduces SmartStory: Turning Campaign Data into Stakeholder-Ready Presentations in Minutes

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TapClicks, the leader in Smart Marketing solutions, today announced the launch of SmartStory, a new AI-powered solution that enables small agencies, marketing teams, and growing businesses to transform performance data into clear, stakeholder-ready presentations in minutes.

Built on the TapClicks AI-first infrastructure, SmartStory is powered by an integrated enterprise-grade data management and connectivity foundation. It centralizes and harmonizes live campaign data across thousands of MarTech and AdTech sources, seamlessly integrating data, connectors, automation, and insights into a single, beautifully unified experience. The result is ease-of-use: trusted data flows directly into polished, insight-driven presentations with no manual assembly.

For many growing businesses and marketing teams, reporting still means wrestling with spreadsheets, formatting slides, and writing summaries by hand before sharing results with stakeholders. SmartStory eliminates that burden by automatically producing beautiful PowerPoint and PDF presentations, complete with integrated visuals and AI-generated insights, directly from live marketing data. In beta tests, users reported reducing slide creation time from hours, or even days, down to minutes.

At SmartStory’s core is SmartSlides, the TapClicks AI presentation technology that generates professional, visually compelling slides directly from campaign performance data. SmartStory equips businesses and marketing teams with insights they need to drive strategic conversations, strengthen stakeholder relationships, and improve retention. It also serves as a powerful sales enablement solution, helping teams clearly communicate performance, opportunities, and next steps.

“SmartStory reflects our leadership in AI-enabled marketing technology,” said Babak Hedayati, CEO of TapClicks. “We built a powerful data management and connectivity foundation in TapClicks and added AI agents, operators, insights, and storytelling. SmartStory brings all that together in a single solution that turns robust, reliable data into actionable narratives.”

Designed for lean businesses that need consistent, high-quality reporting without adding headcount, SmartStory supports omnichannel reporting across paid media, search, social, email, and more. Built-in branding and customization tools allow teams to scale reporting across dozens or even hundreds of stakeholders while maintaining a professional, consistent appearance.

SmartStory is available immediately, with pricing starting at $199 per month. Learn more at https://www.tapclicks.com/platform/smartstory. Start a free trial at https://www.tapclicks.com/free-trial.

About TapClicks:

The TapClicks Smart Marketing Cloud offers an AI-enabled data management and marketing operations platform that includes over 12,500 MarTech / AdTech Connectors, automated warehousing, scalable reporting, and data analytics. It is enhanced on the operations side by sales enablement and order, workflow, and project management. Thousands of agencies, media companies, and brands leverage TapClicks to deliver the best results for their customers and stakeholders. For more information, visit www.tapclicks.com.

