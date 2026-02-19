Four arrested for DUI during Natrona County Super Bowl drunk driving enforcement

CASPER, Wyo. - Law enforcement officers with the Natrona County Driving Under the Influence Task Force worked impaired driver operations between Friday, Feb. 6 and Sunday, Feb. 8 as part of a coordinated effort to keep our roadways safe during Super Bowl weekend.

Officers, deputies and troopers made 214 traffic stops within Natrona County and arrested four impaired drivers. The taskforce issued several speeding tickets and issued 40 warnings. No driving fatalities were reported during the operation. There were no reported traffic fatalities during the operation.

Next up for the Natrona County DUI Taskforce will be impaired driving enforcement over Memorial Day weekend.

With your help, we can put a stop to drunk driving whether it’s over the New Year’s holiday, Super Bowl weekend, or every other day. Make 2026 a safe year by remembering these tips and alternatives to drinking and driving:

· It is never okay to drink and drive. Even if you’ve had only one alcoholic beverage, designate a sober driver or plan to use public transportation, a cab or rideshare to get home safely.

· Use the Natrona County Safe Ride program. Call (307) 266-7233.

· Do you have a friend or family member who is about to drink and drive? Take the keys away and plan to get them home safely.

And if you see a drunk driver, call 9-1-1 and report them!