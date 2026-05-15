Highway pavement improvement project starts this month east of Shoshoni

A 37-mile highway improvement/spot patching project is scheduled to start after Memorial Day weekend on U.S. Highway 20/26 east of Shoshoni.

The $4.3 million project will focus on seven sections of U.S. 20/26, with the first section beginning about 4.5 miles east of Shoshoni (mileposts 95.45 to 93.68). The other sections begin nine miles east of Shoshoni (mileposts 91.00 to 89.50), 21 miles east of Shoshoni (mileposts 79.10 to 76.20), 29 miles east of Shoshoni (mileposts 70.90 to 69.77), 32 miles east of Shoshoni (mileposts 68.31 to 66.60), 35.5 miles east of Shoshoni (mileposts 64.65 to 63.05), and 38.5 miles east of Shoshoni (mileposts 61.50 to 58.40).

The project ends east of Hiland in Natrona County.

Prime contractor is McGarvin-Moberly Construction Co., of Worland. The Wyoming Transportation Commission awarded the McGarvin-Moberly project on Jan. 15.

Contract completion date is Aug. 31, 2026.

Wyoming Department of Transportation project engineer Brian Martin said, "the contractor expects to begin preparing surface transitions on May 26, with placement of asphalt leveling patches and chip sealing to follow in early June."

"Motorists should expect a paved driving surface with traffic delays of up to 20 minutes," Martin said. "A pilot vehicle will control all traffic movements."