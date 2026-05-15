Wyoming Transportation Commission to meet May 20-21

CHEYENNE, Wyo. – The Wyoming Transportation Commission will meet Wednesday, May 20 for an education session beginning at 1:30 p.m., and on Thursday, May 21 for its regular business meeting beginning at 8:30 a.m. via Zoom and in person at WYDOT University, 5300 Bishop Blvd., Cheyenne.

The purpose of the meeting is to address and vote upon the topics noted on the attached meeting agenda, when appropriate.

Commissioners will attend dinner with WYDOT staff on May 20, but no official business will be conducted.

To join the business meeting virtually, or to view the meeting materials, visit the Transportation Commission webpage and click on the corresponding hyperlink.

For more information about the meeting, please contact the Transportation Commission secretary at (307) 777-4007.