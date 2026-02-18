Threat-Maker’s Dad Properly Restrained From Having Guns

Div. Three of the Fourth District Court of Appeal has affirmed a restraining order that requires the live-in father of a man who threatened to shoot up a school to turn in, and refrain for possessing, any guns for a period of three years, finding no error in the trial judge’s conclusion that a requirement that the restrained person must be found to pose a “danger of causing…injury” may be met where a party did not adequately prevent access to firearms in the home.

