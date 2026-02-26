Rewind Announces Expansion from Backup to First SaaS Resilience Platform

Rewind SaaS Resilience Platform Rewind Backups for SaaS Apps

Rewind moves beyond backup to keep businesses operational during SaaS outages

Rather than assuming downtime during incidents, we (Rewind) are building capabilities that allow organizations to maintain business momentum during a disruption” — James Ciesielski, Co-founder & CPTO at Rewind

OTTAWA, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rewind today announced its evolution from a backup and recovery provider to a failover-ready SaaS resilience platform, addressing a growing operational gap in modern cloud environments

Recent market research highlights the urgency of this shift: while 69% of organizations require recovery for critical tools like Jira within four hours, nearly half rely on manual processes or lack a formal solution entirely. As SaaS platforms become the operational backbone of the enterprise, traditional backup strategies, designed for data restoration alone, are no longer sufficient to maintain business continuity

Speaking on this change, James Ciesielski, Rewind’s Co-Founder and Chief Product & Technology Officer said “Rewind’s platform evolution reflects a move beyond reactive recovery toward operational readiness. Rather than assuming downtime during incidents, we are building capabilities that allow organizations to maintain business momentum during a disruption”.

The future of the Rewind platform centers on two primary failover-ready innovations:

Hot Standby: Scheduled for release in Q2 2026 for Jira, this capability maintains a continuously prepared, independent copy of a SaaS environment in a different region. If a primary system fails or becomes corrupted, teams can use this standby instance to maintain context and continue working instead of being completely blocked.

Pilot Light: Planned for H2 2026 for Jira, this will provide controlled, read-only access to critical data and workflows during platform-wide, non-localized disruptions. This ensures that even during a major vendor outage, organizations maintain visibility into their most critical information.

This roadmap is supported by the Rewind Enterprise Engine, the architectural core designed to bring fragmented SaaS data back into the corporate security and compliance perimeter. Rewind Enterprise Engine provides the scale and granular control required to manage risk across complex environments, including infrastructure sovereignty through Bring Your Own Storage and Bring Your Own Key support.

Complementing this foundation are recent innovations that protect the complex configurations and access models that keep a business moving. These include the ability to capture Confluence Roles (RBAC) and Jira Issue Field Contexts, preventing the configuration drift that often occurs after a standard restoration. Additionally, Cross-Instance Restore provides a critical building block for failover-ready environments by allowing data recovery to completely different accounts or instances.

Resilience is not just about having a copy of your data; it is about maintaining business momentum when a critical system faces disruption. This strategic evolution ensures that when an outage occurs, businesses can stay operational rather than waiting for a system to be restored.

About Rewind

Rewind (rewind.com) is the leading SaaS resilience platform, moving beyond traditional backup to ensure organizations stay failover-ready in an increasingly complex cloud landscape. While traditional solutions focus on reactive recovery, Rewind provides a state of readiness, protecting the critical data, configurations, and business logic that drive modern enterprises. Trusted by over 100,000 organizations worldwide, Rewind safeguards the operational backbone of platforms like Jira, Confluence, Bitbucket, GitHub, and Azure DevOps. Rewind also supports compliance with industry standards and regulations such as SOC 2 Type 2, GDPR, CCPA, and HIPAA, giving businesses confidence in their data security.

