Rewind Receives Atlassian Partner of the Year 2026: Marketplace Partner Channel Growth

Rewind Atlassian Partner of the Year Award Rewind Backups for SaaS Apps Simen Burhol, Brendon Case and Eli Mitchell from Rewind

Rewind was among the select group of partners honored at the annual Atlassian Partner of the Year awards.

We commend Rewind for their accomplishments in 2025 and are pleased to designate them as the Atlassian Partner of the Year 2026: Marketplace Partner Channel Growth.” — Alan Braun, Head of Product Ecosystem at Atlassian

ANAHEIM, CA, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Atlassian announced that Rewind has been awarded the Atlassian Partner of the Year 2026: Marketplace Partner Channel Growth in recognition of their exemplary contributions and achievements throughout the calendar year 2025. This accolade acknowledges exceptional performance in new business development, thought leadership, and the delivery of products and services that effectively complement Atlassian’s offerings.

Rewind was among the select group of partners honored at the annual Atlassian Partner of the Year awards, in recognition of their sustained commitment and outstanding customer engagement.

“We commend Rewind for their accomplishments in 2025 and are pleased to designate them as the Atlassian Partner of the Year 2026: Marketplace Partner Channel Growth,” stated Alan Braun, Head of Product Ecosystem at Atlassian. “The applications available in our Marketplace are integral to our customers’ success. We are proud to recognize partners who have demonstrated exceptional dedication by delivering innovative app solutions and services throughout 2025.”

Rewind’s partner program for Atlassian Solution Partners reached a new level of momentum in 2025, with record growth in both channel performance and partner engagement. Solution Partner-influenced ARR grew 166% year over year, the number of partners actively closing deals increased 72%, and average deal size per partner rose 30%.

This growth reflects a deliberate investment in partner enablement and experience. Rewind equips Solution Partners with hands-on deal support, security review and POC assistance, and a partnership motion designed to help them deliver enterprise-grade data resilience outcomes for their clients. In parallel, Rewind has deepened collaboration through strategic co-marketing and by leveraging the deep expertise of Solution Partners, both to serve customers and to shape new enterprise features.

Rewind also strengthened partner engagement and program growth through sponsorships at Atlassian TEAM conferences in the United States and Europe, along with active participation in Atlassian Community Events (ACE).

“This recognition is a testament to what Rewind and our partners have built together,” said Conrad Bach, Chief Revenue Officer at Rewind. “We continue to invest in providing our Solution Partners with the tools, support, and the level of partnership needed to confidently overdeliver together for our shared customers. We’re excited about what’s ahead and to continue growing together.”

About Rewind:

Rewind (rewind.com) is the leading SaaS resilience platform, moving beyond traditional backup to ensure organizations stay failover-ready in an increasingly complex cloud landscape. While traditional solutions focus on reactive recovery, Rewind provides a state of readiness, protecting the critical data, configurations, and business logic that drive modern enterprises. Trusted by over 25,000 organizations worldwide, Rewind safeguards the operational backbone of platforms like Jira, Confluence, Bitbucket, GitHub, and Azure DevOps. Rewind also supports compliance with industry standards and regulations such as SOC 2 Type 2, GDPR, CCPA, and HIPAA, giving businesses confidence in their data security.

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