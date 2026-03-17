Rewind Launches Live Podcast Studio at Shoptalk to Spotlight eCommerce Founders

Rewind Backups for SaaS Apps

Recorded live during the three-day event, the Back Up to Level Up Podcast will feature short interviews with founders and eCommerce operators.

Some of the most inspiring stories in eCommerce come from founders building businesses, and this podcast offers them a chance to share with other merchants what they've learned.” — Navid Khazra

OTTAWA, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rewind, a SaaS resilience platform leveraged by more than 25,000 organizations, will produce a live micro-podcast series at Shoptalk Spring 2026 called Back Up to Level Up. The series will feature short interviews with independent merchants, founders, and eCommerce operators recorded directly from the show floor.

Hosted by Janet Khoshaba, Manager of Brand and Community at Rewind, the podcast will be recorded at the company’s booth throughout the event, which runs from March 24 to 26 at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas.

The initiative reflects Rewind’s focus on supporting the builders behind modern commerce by helping them protect the data and systems their businesses depend on.

“Shoptalk is where some of the biggest conversations in retail happen, but the merchants driving much of the commerce economy are usually in the audience,” said Conrad Bach, Chief Revenue Officer at Rewind. “We wanted to create a format that puts their stories at the center of the conversation.” Shoptalk Spring attracts more than 10,000 attendees and 900 retailers each year. The conference typically features executives from major brands and technology companies, and this year’s program includes speakers from OpenAI, Walmart, Wayfair, and Meta.

Each episode of Back Up to Level Up will run five to ten minutes and follow a simple structure. Guests will share how their business started, a turning point that shaped their growth, and lessons they learned along the way.

The podcast will be recorded in a live studio set up inside Rewind’s booth, meaning conversations will take place in the middle of the event. “We wanted these conversations to feel connected to the energy of the show floor,” said Navid Khazra, Director of Product Marketing at Rewind. “Recording the podcast at the booth makes the experience more authentic and reflects the community these merchants are part of.”

Episodes will be published on Rewind’s social channels, including YouTube, following the event. Participants will also receive the full produced episode along with short-form clips they can use on their own channels. Merchants, founders, and eCommerce operators interested in participating can apply at

saas.rewind.com/shoptalk-podcast.

About Rewind

Rewind (rewind.com) is a leading SaaS resilience platform that helps organizations stay failover-ready in an increasingly complex cloud environment. The platform protects critical data, configurations, and business logic that power modern businesses. More than 25,000 organizations rely on Rewind to safeguard applications, including Shopify, BigCommerce, GitHub, Jira, Confluence, Bitbucket, and Azure DevOps.

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