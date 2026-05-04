At Atlassian Team '26, Rewind Unveils Jira Failover Tool Built for the Age of AI Agents

Hot Standby for Jira by Rewind Rewind Backups for SaaS Apps

Rewind’s Hot Standby for Jira gives teams a pre-synced secondary environment they can switch to in minutes, an essential capability for an AI-driven era.

Agentic AI is not a future scenario. It is what our customers are deploying today. A single AI agent can touch more data in a few minutes than a team of humans can in a week.” — James Ciesielski, Co-founder & CPTO at Rewind

ANAHEIM, CA, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Enterprise teams are racing to deploy AI agents across their software development workflows. In many cases, they are also quietly throttling those same agents by restricting permissions, running in read-only mode, and routing output to staging environments. It is no secret that the consequences of a mistake at machine speed are catastrophic.

A misconfigured agent can reclassify thousands of Jira issues across projects and sprints in seconds. An automated bulk change can overwrite months of workflow logic before a human intervenes. And for organizations running large Jira instances, a full restore from backup can take not hours, but weeks.

Rewind, a Canadian-based company that provides backup, recovery, and resilience tools for SaaS applications, is betting that the answer is not to slow AI adoption down, but to make recovery fast enough to keep up with it. Hot Standby for Jira, a new product launching this week at Atlassian Team '26 in Anaheim, is designed to do exactly that.

Hot Standby keeps a continuously synced secondary Jira instance running in parallel to an organization's production environment. When a catastrophic data disaster strikes, teams can choose to fail over to the standby instance, rather than waiting for a full restore to complete. Rewind says their goal is to drive recovery time objectives down as close to zero as possible. With Hot Standby, teams can resume work faster with a recovery point objective of approximately 24 hours.

"Agentic AI is not a future scenario. It is what our customers are deploying today. A single AI agent can touch more data in a few minutes than a team of humans can in a week. We built Hot Standby because the blast radius of an agentic mistake in that environment can be overwhelmingly bad. Failover-ready resilience is the infrastructure the agentic era demands, and Hot Standby delivers it,” says James Ciesielski, Co-Founder and Chief Product & Technology Officer at Rewind.

The urgency behind the product is grounded in a widening gap between how fast enterprises expect to recover and how long recovery actually takes. According to Rewind's Q4 2025 SaaS Resilience Report, 69% of organizations require Jira recovery within one to four hours. Yet for instances with tens of millions of work items, median full restore times can stretch to 27 days, according to the company's Q1 2026 research. Moreover, Gartner has forecast that 75% of enterprises will prioritize SaaS backup by 2028, up from 15% in 2024, a sign that the market is beginning to reckon with a risk it has long underestimated.

Rewind's argument, and the strategic bet behind Hot Standby, is that the real cost of inadequate recovery is not downtime itself, but the chilling effect it has on AI adoption. When teams cannot undo what an AI agent does, they limit what the agent is allowed to do. The technology sits behind permission gates. Automation stays in pilot mode. The return on investment stalls.

"We are living through the most significant technological shift in a generation. AI is not just changing how teams build. It is changing the speed at which everything moves. That speed is an extraordinary opportunity, and it comes with an obligation: organizations need to know they can recover from anything in minutes, not days. Hot Standby is Rewind's answer to that obligation. If you cannot recover in minutes, you cannot operate at AI speed," says Mike Potter, Co-Founder and CEO of Rewind.

The company positions Hot Standby not as a replacement for backup and recovery, but as a resiliency layer on top of them. Backup remains the foundation; Hot Standby is intended to make that foundation strong enough to operate in a world where AI agents can cause damage faster than traditional restores can repair it.

Hot Standby for Jira is available now on Rewind's Advanced edition for Jira Cloud. The company says it is the first capability in a broader resilience roadmap, with additional features planned for Q3 2026.

About Rewind

Rewind is the leading SaaS resilience platform, trusted by more than 25,000 organizations worldwide to protect over 7 PB of business-critical data. Rewind backs up Jira, Confluence, Bitbucket, Trello, GitHub, and other critical SaaS tools with schema-aware recovery, enterprise-grade governance, and a growing suite of resilience capabilities designed for the AI era. Rewind is SOC 2 Type II, ISO/IEC 27001:2022, HIPAA, DORA, and CCPA compliant.

Hot Standby for Jira by Rewind: Back to work in minutes, not days

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