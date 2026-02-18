Corsight AI Awarded ‘BSI AI Performance Mark of Trust’

BSI’s independent AI Performance Mark validates Corsight’s facial intelligence for real-world reliability, fairness, and regulator-ready governance.

RAMAT GAN, ISRAEL, February 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Public safety leaders, law enforcement agencies, and enterprise security decision-makers face a growing challenge: how to verify that the AI systems they deploy are reliable, fair, resilient in real-world conditions, and aligned with evolving global regulations. In high-stakes environments, security teams cannot rely on marketing claims alone. They must independently confirm that the technology acting as their operational AI assistant is tested, governed, and regulator-ready.

Corsight AI has been awarded the BSI AI Performance Mark of Trust, following a successful independent assessment conducted by the British Standards Institution (BSI). The certification recognizes Corsight’s approach to building facial intelligence technology that meets high standards for performance, accountability, and responsible AI governance. Founded in 1901, BSI is the United Kingdom’s national standards body and a globally recognized authority that develops and certifies international best-practice standards across quality, safety, and technology governance frameworks.

The Mark of Trust followed a comprehensive evaluation of Corsight’s AI systems. The assessment included AI performance audits and controlled dataset testing. It examined real-world performance and full lifecycle governance. For decision-makers, this review validates what must be confirmed before deployment. That includes verified performance claims, bias and fairness testing, and resilience to degraded data. It also confirms transparency, ethical alignment, and adherence to international AI standards. The result reinforces that Corsight operates within defined performance expectations and strong risk controls.

The BSI AI Performance Mark of Trust complements Corsight’s ISO 42001 certification, the international standard for AI management systems, and supports organizational readiness under emerging regulatory frameworks such as the EU AI Act. As regulatory frameworks continue to evolve globally, compliance, governance, and technical reliability must be built into the system from the outset, not layered on after deployment. For security leaders, compliance is not a bureaucratic requirement, it is a safeguard that protects the public, strengthens accountability, and ensures that AI enhances safety without compromising civil liberties.

“Trust in AI is earned through evidence, not assertion,” said Tony Porter OBE QPM LLB, Chief Privacy Officer at Corsight AI. “Operational confidence, public trust, and investor confidence all depend on the same thing: rigorous, independent validation. Internal testing matters, but it must be stress-tested by credible third parties if organisations are to deploy facial intelligence at scale, in sensitive environments, with confidence.”

In modern policing and security operations, AI increasingly serves as a trusted assistant to human decision-makers. That assistant must be demonstrably reliable, fair, resilient, and governed by clear ethical standards. Independent verification provides that assurance.

The BSI AI Performance Mark of Trust complements Corsight’s broader compliance and validation framework, which includes international certifications, ongoing third-party testing, and active participation in global standards bodies. Corsight maintains ISO 42001 for AI management, ISO 27001 for information security, and aligns its governance structures with principles reflected in the EU AI Act and other emerging regulatory regimes. Together, these efforts support customers across law enforcement, transportation, critical infrastructure, retail, healthcare, and large public venues in deploying facial intelligence that is not only effective, but independently verified, regulator-ready, and trusted by the communities they serve.

