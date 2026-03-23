Corsight AI Validated by UK’s National Physical Laboratory for Reliable and Equitable Live Facial Recognition

UK National Physical Laboratory testing confirms strong performance and consistent results in real-life policing environments.

Independent testing by UK’s National Physical Laboratory confirms strong identification performance and consistent results across diverse real-world use cases.

NPL's evaluation shows that high identification performance & equitable outcomes are not competing priorities. When tested at scale, across diverse environments & populations, Corsight delivers both.” — Shai Toren, CEO of Corsight AI

RAMAT GAN, ISRAEL, March 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Law enforcement agencies deploying live facial recognition must ensure that every alert is reliable. In operational environments, performance is not measured in ideal conditions, but in crowded, dynamic public spaces where lighting, movement, and scale introduce constant variability.

Corsight AI today announced the results of an independent evaluation conducted by the UK’s National Physical Laboratory (NPL), commissioned by the National Biometric Function in collaboration with the Office of the Police Chief Scientific Adviser. In this evaluation, its Fortify Live Facial Recognition (LFR) system achieved the highest identification performance. The evaluation was specifically designed to reflect operational policing conditions, assessing performance across multiple deployments, environments, and a large and diverse group of individuals, mirroring the complexity of live policing environments.

Using live video footage collected in busy urban locations, the study evaluated over 400 unique individuals across varying watchlist sizes of up to 180,000 images. The evaluation was conducted across multiple deployments, capturing a wide range of real-life conditions, including different camera angles, lighting environments, times of day, crowd densities, and natural variations in subjects’ appearance such as headwear, occlusions, and movement. This breadth of scenarios ensured a statistically robust assessment of both identification performance and fairness, closely reflecting the complexity and variability of live policing operations.

At standard operational settings, Corsight achieved over an 89% true positive identification rate while maintaining an exceptionally low false positive rate of 0.17%, significantly exceeding current policing guidelines. At higher thresholds, the system demonstrated the ability to eliminate false positives entirely while maintaining strong identification performance, providing agencies with flexibility to adapt to different operational requirements.

A central finding of the NPL evaluation is the system’s demonstrated equitability across demographic groups. At recommended operational settings, Corsight’s performance showed no statistically significant differences in both true positive identification rates (TPIR) and false positive identification rates (FPIR) across age, gender, or ethnicity. This means that the system maintains consistent identification performance and error rates regardless of who is being observed, providing law enforcement agencies with a reliable and defensible basis for deployment in diverse, real-world populations.

For law enforcement agencies, these results translate into clear operational value: the ability to identify wanted individuals, fugitives or other persons of interest with high confidence, reduce unnecessary alerts that consume valuable resources, and deploy facial recognition systems that can withstand scrutiny in both field and public contexts, acting as a reliable support tool for officers and helping them keep communities safer.

“Law enforcement agencies today require systems that can deliver consistent and dependable results under real-world conditions,” said Shai Toren, CEO of Corsight AI. “This independent evaluation by NPL demonstrates that high identification performance and equitable outcomes are not competing priorities. When tested at scale, across diverse environments and populations, Corsight’s technology delivers both. That is what enables agencies to deploy facial recognition with confidence, knowing the system performs reliably while meeting the highest standards of fairness and accountability.”

Corsight’s performance in the NPL evaluation reinforces its position as a leader in facial intelligence, providing law enforcement with technology that is not only highly effective, but also rigorously validated under conditions that reflect real-world use. As agencies continue to evaluate AI systems for field deployment, independent, large-scale testing is becoming essential to ensure both performance and fairness can be trusted in practice, positioning solutions that meet this standard as the technology of choice for leading law enforcement agencies worldwide.

About Corsight AI:

Corsight AI is a global leader in Facial Intelligence for high-stakes environments. We help organizations identify persons of interest and emerging threats in real-world conditions. Our technology performs reliably in crowds, low light, motion, distance, and partial face coverage. Law enforcement agencies worldwide rely on Corsight to enhance public safety and accelerate investigations. Major venues, retail organizations, airports, transit systems, casinos, and more trust Corsight to prevent threats, reduce risk, and improve real-time decision-making. Independent evaluations validate our performance, fairness, and reliability. Corsight holds ISO 42001 and ISO 27001 certifications and achieves top NIST results for bias minimization.

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