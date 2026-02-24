Techkon enables users to generate accurate spectral data for color standards defined only by CIE Lab values

ChromaQA 7 – Generating Spectral Data from CIELab values

TECHKON announced today that its color QA management suite ChromaQA now can generate accurate spectral data for color standards only defined in CIELab values

DANVERS, MA, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TECHKON USA announced today that its color QA management suite ChromaQA now can generate accurate spectral data for color standards that are only defined in CIELab values. To ensure the accuracy of this generated spectral data, ChromaQA uses the AI driven SmartInk formulation engine and a colorant set that corresponds to the ink and substrate of the original Lab color standard.

* Why are CIE Lab values not sufficient?

CIE Lab values describe how a color appears to a standard human observer under one specific light source, but they don’t describe the underlying physical behavior of the color. Because of this, two very different pigment mixtures can share the same Lab values — a phenomenon called metamerism. When light changes (e.g., daylight vs. LED), these metameric matches can shift in different ways, causing printed colors that looked identical under D50 to suddenly diverge.

* Why is ChromaQA able to create accurate spectral data?

Using the correct colorant set for a color standard defined only by CIELab values is the key to generating accurate spectral data. With the correct colorant set and SmartInk’s AI driven simplified formulation engine, the correct physical material properties of the pigments are uncovered.

* What are the benefits of having a full spectral dataset?

A spectral reflectance curve captures the full wavelength behavior of a color. This allows printers and colormanagement systems to predict how a color will behave under multiple illuminants, on different substrates, and with different ink sets. Benefits include:

• Far better illuminantindependent matching

• Strong resistance to metamerism

• Accurate reproduction across CMYK and extendedgamut systems

• Reliable press behavior and profiling

For spotcolor reproduction, ink formulation, and highend workflows (like CMYKOGV or multiilluminant proofs), spectral data is indispensable.

The ability to generate spectral data from CIELab values is just one of a number of new features to be announced in Techkon’s major new update to its color management flagship software – ChromaQA 7, later this month.

About Techkon

Techkon is the innovation leader in densitometers, spectrophotometers and color software solutions for the global print community. With a track record of nearly 40 years of continued technological excellence, Techkon products are chosen for their high degree of measurement accuracy, repeatability, reliability and ease of operation in all sectors of the printing industry. Techkon’s innovative color measurement solutions have led to highly successful implementations by leading OEM press manufacturers, brand owners, and large commercial printers, yielding drastic gains in quality, productivity and cost savings. Techkon USA and Techkon GmbH are subsidiaries of Datacolor.

