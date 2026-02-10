Techkon USA announces SmartANILOX - the world's first predictive anilox recommendations system to achieve lowest deltaE

ChromaQA 7 Ink Check / SmartAnilox graph

SmartAnilox automatically identifies the specific anilox to achieve the lowest Delta E, eliminating guesswork that plagues color matching in the pressroom

SmartAnilox provides immediate, actionable intelligence, clearly identifying the specific anilox to achieve the lowest Delta E, allowing teams to hit color targets faster and slash make-ready times” — Stephen Rankin, Director of Product Management at Techkon USA.

DANVERS, MA, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TECHKON USA announced today a breakthrough innovation in color management. SmartAnilox builds upon traditional density adjustment recommendations such as InkCheck or BestMatch and predicts how changing the anilox roll will affect the deltaE of every color in a job. SmartAnilox will be available exclusively as part of the upcoming ChromaQA 7 release later this month.

Ink density adjustment recommendations are now standard across many software packages. In a major breakthrough development, the engineers at Techkon now have been able to extend this useful functionality to include predictive recommendations for changing and using the optimum anilox roll for the lowest deltaE results.

Here is how it works:

• The process starts with making prints or drawdowns across the range of typically used anilox volumes

• This needs to be completed for each ink system and substrate combination that is being used to print with

• The SmartAnilox engine uses this information to characterize the rate of density change for a given ink system and substrate combination across a range of anilox roll cell volumes.

• Once the initial preparation is completed, the InkCheck graph will now automatically show the predicted results for all of the anilox rolls in the system

SmartAnilox is just one of a number of new features to be announced in Techkon’s major new update to its color management flagship software – ChromaQA 7, later this month.

About TECHKON

Techkon is the innovation leader in densitometers, spectrophotometers and color software solutions for the global print community. With a track record of nearly 40 years of continued technological excellence, Techkon products are chosen for their high degree of measurement accuracy, repeatability, reliability and ease of operation in all sectors of the printing industry. Techkon’s innovative color measurement solutions have led to highly successful implementations by leading OEM press manufacturers, brand owners, and large commercial printers, yielding drastic gains in quality, productivity and cost savings. Techkon USA and Techkon GmbH are subsidiaries of Datacolor.

For more information, please visit our website at techkon.datacolor.com.

