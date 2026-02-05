Techkon USA and Sun Chemical North America launch Quality Software 'SunQ' for Manufacturing Batch Testing

Techkon SunQ Metrics dashboard Techkon SunQ Batch Testing Summary

Innovative software integrates seamlessly with SAP, providing a user-friendly interface that combines color and physical testing in one platform

It's like an ERP system for ink production.” — George Adam, President Techkon USA

DANVERS, MA, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Techkon USA and Sun Chemical are announcing the launch of their custom-designed Quality Software, "SunQ". This innovative software integrates seamlessly with SAP, providing a user-friendly interface that combines color and physical testing in one platform. SunQ is designed to standardize testing protocols across a wide range of parameters including batch quality testing, data trend analysis, quality metrics, testing cycle times, automated quality traceability and escalation protocols and approvals.

This co-developed software emphasizes Quality principles and analysis, ensuring optimal consistency in batch-to-batch quality while upholding Sun Chemical's unwavering commitment to Quality Excellence.

Using a wired or wirelessly connected Techkon SpectroDens (Techkon’s patented combined spectrophotometer and densitometer device), operators can make various color, density and other measurements without having to switch software packages.

SunQ has been implemented in 30 Sun Chemical plants in North America.

“Our QC labs are excited with the ease of use, product testing process and data analytics for optimizing consistency of batch-to-batch quality. With one seamless interface thanks to Techkon’s custom developed SunQ software, we’ve greatly improved our product Quality testing process at the manufacturing plants”, said Ken Williams, Senior Operations Manager at Sun Chemical Corp.

