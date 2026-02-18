MPD Investigating K Street Homicide

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred in Southeast.

On Tuesday, February 17, 2026, at approximately 6:44 p.m., First District officers responded to the report of a shooting in the 300 block of K Street, Southeast. Upon arrival, officers located a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. DC Fire and EMS personnel responded to the scene, and despite all lifesaving efforts, the man was pronounced dead on the scene.

The victim has been identified as 18-year-old Dontay Smith of Southeast, D.C.

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone who provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 26021686

