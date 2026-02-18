DESE's Website Gets a Fresh New Look

JEFFERSON CITY, MO. - The Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) launched its newly redesigned website this morning. The update features optimized navigation for easier content discovery and streamlined information. The refresh also showcases a modern look that enhances user friendliness.

The strategy behind DESE’s homepage layout involved a review of the department’s most frequently visited webpages and the topics stakeholders inquire most about.

Since November, DESE has been collaborating closely with the Office of Administration’s Information Technology Services Division (OA-ITSD) on this project. To date, more than 7,000 of DESE’s webpages have been removed, and the department continues to review and update pages to ensure program information remains current and accurate.

The redesign of the homepage is the initial step in a three-phase process. The phases of this project include:

Phase 1: (Completed)

New theme featuring cleaner page layouts throughout the website

Simplified front page design with customer-focused navigation bars

Phase 2: (In progress)

Update each DESE office webpage to reflect the overall new theme

Work with DESE individual offices to review, define user needs, and update each office webpage

Phase 3: (Ongoing maintenance)

Final review of the DESE website to make sure every webpage has been updated

Review content pages annually to confirm continued relevance.

During this refresh process, DESE remains committed to ensuring all digital content is accessible, user-friendly, and compatible with assistive technology.

“This refresh echoes DESE’s commitment to transparency, accessibility, and effective communication,” said Commissioner of Education Dr. Karla Eslinger. “Once fully implemented, this redesign will be proof that state government can be fast, efficient, and collaborative with a simple, accessible path to education resources.”

Take a look at the new redesigned website here.

DESE expects the entire refresh project to be completed by the end of summer.