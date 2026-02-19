IVC Expands Custom Engineering Capabilities with Corrosion-Resistant Camera Solution

IVC's MZ-HD39-1 Corrosion-Resistant Camera

Application-specific design addresses acid exposure, humidity, and washdown conditions that exceed conventional camera limits

NEWTON, MA, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Industrial Video & Control (IVC), a leading provider of industrial video systems for harsh and hazardous environments, today announced the expansion of its custom engineering capabilities with a corrosion-resistant camera solution. The solution is designed for industrial applications where chemical exposure and environmental conditions exceed the limits of conventional camera housings.Industrial facilities across sectors, including water and wastewater treatment, chemical processing, galvanizing operations, semiconductor manufacturing, and marine environments, often expose monitoring systems to corrosive gases, acid vapors, persistent humidity, and temperature cycling. These conditions can rapidly degrade standard aluminum or coated-steel enclosures, resulting in reduced visibility, increased maintenance, and premature system failure.IVC takes an application-specific engineering approach to address these challenges. The company evaluates chemical type, concentration, exposure duration, temperature, humidity, and mechanical constraints to determine appropriate housing materials, viewing windows, sealing methods, and cable interfaces for long-term durability.As part of this capability expansion, IVC introduced the MZ-HD39-1 , a corrosion-resistant IP camera built with a custom PVC enclosure, borosilicate glass window, and titanium hardware to withstand chemically aggressive and high-moisture environments. The camera delivers high-resolution HD video and features a motorized zoom lens, combining strong imaging performance with durable industrial protection.“Industrial corrosion is not a single problem with a single solution,” said Bill Richards, Vice President of Operations at IVC. “Effective corrosion resistance requires understanding how specific chemicals interact with system components over time. Our approach is to engineer camera systems around those realities.”In addition to the MZ-HD39-1, IVC can design anti-corrosion and custom corrosion-resistant enclosures for applications where environmental conditions require tailored material selection or mechanical configuration. A recent example includes a custom enclosure engineered for a wastewater tunnel exposed to intermittent concentrated hydrochloric acid and persistent high humidity. Independent immersion testing validated long-term performance under extreme conditions.For more information about IVC’s anti-corrosion and corrosion-resistant engineering capabilities, visit www.ivcco.com/video-cameras/corrosion-resistant-cameras/

