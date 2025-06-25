Industrial Video & Control Introduces Video Analytics Software for Liquid Level Detection in Industrial Environments

NEWTON, MA, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Industrial Video & Control (IVC), a leading provider of industrial video solutions, is pleased to announce the release of its new video analytics software designed for real-time liquid level detection in reactor vessels and other industrial applications where traditional sensors are impractical or unreliable.IVC’s innovative software uses advanced video analytics to continuously monitor liquid levels through a sight glass, eliminating the need for intrusive or maintenance-intensive sensors. The system delivers live measurements and instant alerts to plant control systems via Modbus or MQTT protocols.“Our customers needed a robust, non-intrusive way to monitor liquid levels in high-temperature, high-pressure, or chemically reactive environments,” said Norman Fast, CEO of IVC. “This new analytics tool is a practical, cost-effective solution that provides valuable process data in environments where traditional sensors can’t function reliably.”Key features include:• Real-time liquid level monitoring as a percentage of sight glass height• User-defined threshold alarms with visual and audible notifications• Easy setup through an intuitive interface—just drag to define the area of interest• Multiple detection algorithms with confidence ratings to reduce false alarms• Full integration with IVC’s video management software platformThis liquid level detection software is part of an expanding family of IVC-developed video analytics tools tailored for industrial environments. Designed for flexibility, these analytics modules can operate as standalone solutions or be fully integrated into IVC’s video management system, or into third-party VMS platforms via standard interfaces, providing powerful, application-specific insights in a wide range of industrial settings.Ideal for the chemical, pharmaceutical, oil and gas, food and beverage, and water and wastewater industries, IVC’s video analytics solution enhances safety, improves process visibility, and reduces costs by replacing or supplementing conventional level sensors.Learn more:-Visit www.ivcco.com -Read our application note: Monitoring Liquid Levels in Reactor Vessels with Video Analytics

