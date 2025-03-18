Industrial Video & Control Expands Explosion-Proof Camera Line with Class I Div 1 Cameras for Hazardous Environments

IVC's Class I Division 1 IP cameras deliver exceptional performance in hazardous industrial environments.

NEWTON, MA, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Industrial Video & Control (IVC), a leading provider of industrial video solutions, announced today the launch of two new Class I Division 1 certified IP network cameras, reinforcing its position as a leader in explosion-proof camera technology. Designed for the most demanding industrial applications, the new models deliver exceptional performance in hazardous environments where safety and reliability are paramount.Featuring rugged stainless-steel enclosures and advanced imaging capabilities, the cameras are tailored to meet the needs of industrial process monitoring, thermal imaging, and high-definition visual surveillance. They are fully NDAA-compliant and manufactured in the USA.The new cameras include:● Stainless Steel CID1 Thermal Imaging Camera ( AFV-3543-7 ): A Class I Division 1 thermal imaging camera with 640x480 resolution and multiple lens options. It includes configurable over-temperature alarm zones for industrial safety applications.● Stainless Steel CID1 4K Camera ( AZO-HD47-2 ): A versatile high-definition visual camera with a 4K 20x optical zoom, designed for precise remote monitoring in hazardous environments.“These new camera models highlight IVC’s commitment to delivering innovative and reliable video solutions for hazardous environments,” said Bill Richards, Vice President of Engineering at IVC. “With their advanced optics and 316L stainless steel construction, these cameras provide unparalleled situational awareness and safety monitoring in the most challenging conditions.”Dipak Sagar, Director of Business Development at IVC, added, "Our new Class I Division 1 industrial cameras give companies the ability to monitor critical processes where explosive gases are present. By detecting potential issues early, these cameras help prevent costly problems, ensuring safer and more efficient operations."IVC’s new explosion-proof cameras are available now. For more information about these products and IVC’s full range of industrial video solutions, visit www.ivcco.com or contact the company at info@ivcco.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.