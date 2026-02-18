Taco Tango opens third location in Sanford

Airport Lanes now serving fusion taco concept

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Taco fans, rejoice! Nearly all of the Greater Orlando area now has access to the smoky, delicious twist of flavor that is Taco Tango.The brand recently opened its newest location at Airport Lanes in Sanford. After its November debut at Boardwalk Bowl in Orlando and a second opening at Aloma Bowl in Winter Park, all three locations now offer delivery, pickup, and dine-in.Taco Tango is a blended family of flavors, combining some of America's favorite cuisines. The menu features gaucho-inspired smoked meats inside a taco, American-inspired tacos, and creative empanadas served alongside favorites like thick milkshakes, fries, potato salad and more.The innovative menu is a dynamic fusion of flavors, all with a unique twist that taco lovers can’t resist.As Taco Tango grows, the brand is making it easier than ever for guests to experience its signature flavors. Customers can order directly from the website, or place orders through ChowNow, Grubhub and DoorDash.The Aloma Bowling Centers are the exclusive franchise partner for the Orlando area for Taco Tango. Franchise opportunities elsewhere will be available soon.For more information, visit https://www.tacotango2go.com/ For photos, click here. About Taco Tango﻿Taco Tango is a blended family of flavors, combining some of America's favorite cuisines. The exclusively delivered menu includes Gaucho Tacos with smoked meats, American spins like Cheeseburger Tacos, innovative empanadas (including a Roman-inspired version), creative dessert options, and more. The Aloma Bowling Centers are the exclusive operators in Central Florida, with more franchising opportunities coming soon. Taco Tango is available on Grubhub. For more information, visit https://tacotango2go.com/

