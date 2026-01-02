ICON Park announces ‘Art Way,’ a vibrant new mural featuring local artists

Painting has officially begun; full reveal planned for mid-January

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, January 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ICON Park is bringing a bold new creative experience to the entertainment district between International Drive and Universal Blvd with the launch of Art Way, a large-scale mural installation developed in partnership with Visit Orlando and several ICON Park venues. Artists have begun their work, and the full project is expected to be revealed in mid-January.Stretching more than 140 feet inside ICON Park, Art Way will transform a central area of the destination into a colorful visual journey celebrating the spirit, personality, and creativity of Orlando. The multi-panel mural will feature artistic interpretations representing Visit Orlando, Blue Man Group, Museum of Illusions, Ripley’s Believe It or Not!, and Helena Modern Riviera, all unified by a bright, imaginative theme: “Anything Is Possible If You Can Imagine It.”To bring the project to life, ICON Park, Visit Orlando, and ICON Park venues selected a lineup of standout local artists, each contributing their own style and flair. Participating muralists include Alejandro “Revel” Ruiz, a nationally known upside-down speed painter; Tiffany Ramos, an Orlando muralist and tattoo artist recognized for her aerosol floral and portrait work; Kristi Burke, a vibrant public artist with murals across the Southeast; Olivia Stafne, known for her bold pop-art approach and brand collaborations; and Susanne Kling, a European-born muralist whose immersive designs appear in public spaces worldwide.“ICON Park is proud to create a space that celebrates Orlando’s artistic talent and enhances the experience for our guests,” said Chris Jaskiewicz, president and CEO of ICON Park. “Art Way is a colorful new addition that reflects who we are as a community—creative, welcoming and full of imagination.”“Art Way at ICON Park will give visitors another opportunity to pause, look around, and capture a moment that feels uniquely Orlando,” said Casandra Matej, President & CEO of Visit Orlando. “Our destination’s range of experiences, with something for every type of traveler, is what keeps Orlando competitive and brings people back. We’re proud to support a project that highlights our local artists and offers guests another picture-worthy moment to remember their time here.”As part of the installation, Visit Orlando’s “Unbelievably Real” mural—designed by Orlando-based artist Clark Orr—brings to life some of the region’s most recognizable tourism highlights, from theme parks and beloved landmarks to elements of the area’s dining, arts, culture, and technology scenes. The design helps deepen Art Way’s focus on celebrating Orlando’s creativity and the diverse experiences that define the destination.Located directly inside ICON Park, Art Way adds a fresh layer of energy and creativity to the 20-acre, open-air entertainment destination. With free admission, free parking, immersive attractions, world-class dining, and year-round entertainment, ICON Park continues to grow as a dynamic hub for locals and visitors alike.The completed mural collection will be unveiled in mid-January, with additional details and visuals to be shared as the project nears completion.For artist bios, click here.To learn more about ICON Park, visit https://iconparkorlando.com About ICON ParkICON Park is a global leader in location-based entertainment in the most-visited destination in the U.S., attracting millions of guests each year with its unique collection of experiences, including attractions, restaurants, bars, live entertainment, and shops—all anchored under the brilliant lights of The Orlando Eye.ICON Park’s portfolio of 50+ tenants includes globally recognized brands that appeal to both families and adults. Just a few of the famous brands that call ICON Park home include Merlin Entertainments’ Madame Tussauds and Sea Life Aquarium, Blake Shelton’s Ole Red, Darden’s Yard House, Gordon Ramsay’s Fish & Chips, The Sugar Factory, Museum of Illusions, Shake Shack, Tin Roof, Uncle Julio’s, Build-A-Bear Workshop, and, opening soon, Blue Man Group. The developers of ICON Park are Flag Luxury Group and Torino Companies, which over the past 50 years have completed a combined total of $10 billion of leisure, entertainment, and retail properties, with another $4 billion of new developments in their pipelines. The partnership is a national leader in developing, owning, and operating entertainment and retail properties in gateway cities like Las Vegas, Miami, Los Angeles, and Orlando, with $2 billion of projects completed and another $2 billion in the pre-development stage. Its portfolio includes ICON Park in Orlando and Las Vegas Strip properties 63 CityCenter, Harmon Corner, and a yet-to-be-developed site adjacent to the Las Vegas Convention Center.

