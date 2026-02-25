National luxury spa brand Woodhouse Spa to open 6,600-square-foot retreat in Altamonte Springs

Altamonte Springs location marks start of multi-unit Central Florida expansion

Woodhouse is designed to feel like an escape — a place where every detail, from the amenities to the service rituals, reflects a higher standard of care” — Erin Warner, owner of Woodhouse Spa Altamonte Springs

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, FL, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Woodhouse Spa, a nationally recognized luxury day spa brand named “America’s Favorite Day Spa” by American Spa Magazine for seven consecutive years, will open a new 6,600-square-foot location in Altamonte Springs on March 16.Located at 249 West State Road 436, the spa is designed as a high-end wellness retreat — offering a resort-style experience distinct from traditional day spas. The Altamonte Springs opening represents the first of four planned Woodhouse Spa locations slated for Central Florida over the next five years, reflecting continued investment in the region’s growing demand for elevated self-care experiences.The expansive spa will feature multiple dedicated relaxation rooms, private treatment suites, full-service locker facilities and several couples rooms for side-by-side services. Guests are invited to arrive early and unwind in plush robes with a complimentary glass of champagne or hot tea before their treatments — a signature element of the Woodhouse guest experience.Service offerings will include customized massage therapies, advanced facial treatments, body therapies and waxing services, delivered within thoughtfully designed treatment spaces that prioritize comfort, privacy and restoration. A curated retail boutique will feature premium skincare and wellness products, extending the luxury experience beyond the spa visit.“Central Florida continues to grow, and we see strong demand for a more elevated spa experience in this market,” said Erin Warner, owner of Woodhouse Spa Altamonte Springs. “Woodhouse is designed to feel like an escape — a place where every detail, from the amenities to the service rituals, reflects a higher standard of care.”As additional locations open, the expansion is projected to create approximately 200 jobs across Central Florida.Woodhouse Spa is currently accepting appointments ahead of its March 16 opening.For more information or to book an appointment, call 407-519-0012.For images, click here. For more information on Woodhouse Spa, visit https://www.woodhousespas.com/ About Woodhouse SpaWoodhouse Spa is a nationally recognized luxury day spa brand offering a resort-inspired wellness experience rooted in hospitality and attention to detail. Known for its curated service rituals, tranquil relaxation spaces and premium skincare partnerships, Woodhouse delivers a refined spa experience designed to help guests fully disconnect and recharge. Named “America’s Favorite Day Spa” by American Spa Magazine for seven consecutive years, Woodhouse operates locations nationwide. For more information, visit www.woodhousespas.com

