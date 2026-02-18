Trophy Resources, Inc. Subsidiary Davis Kitchens Increases Networking Opportunities

Trophy Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRSI)

We are emphasizing with all of our Designers the importance of networking and community involvement.” — Jon Bianco, CEO

TUSCON, AZ, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Trophy Resources, Inc. (OTCID:TRSI) is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary, Davis Kitchens, is rolling out several new initiatives with its Designers to become more involved in the Tucson construction and remodeling industries, as well as the Tucson business community in general.

Jon Bianco, CEO of Davis Kitchens stated, “We are emphasizing with all of our Designers the importance of networking and community involvement. They will each be attending events several times per month with various organizations, including the Southern Arizona Home Builders Association (SAHBA), The Tucson Networking Group, and events put on by strategic partners involved in appliances, tile, plumbing and other trade groups. So much of our business comes from referrals from other contractors and people who are already working with homeowners on various remodeling projects. We want to be top of mind with everyone involved in these industries.”

In addition, Davis Kitchens will plan to host several of these types of networking events when the new showroom is completely finalized, which should be very soon.

The Davis Kitchens website is: https://daviskitchens.com/

About Trophy Resources, Inc.

Trophy Resources, Inc., is a publicly traded holding company that is traded over the counter with the stock symbol TRSI. Trophy Resources, Inc., is focused on acquisition opportunities with recurring revenue streams to maximize shareholder value. TRSI is focused on strategic acquisitions that are opportunistic, cash-flow positive with hard assets. The website for TRSI’s wholly owned subsidiary, Davis Kitchens, is: https://daviskitchens.com/

NOTICE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENT

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements.

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, including those with respect to the Company’s mission statement and growth strategy, are “forward-looking statements.” Although the Company's management believes that such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee that such expectations are, or will be, correct. These forward-looking statements involve many risks and uncertainties, which could cause the Company’s future results to differ materially from those anticipated. Potential risks and uncertainties include, among others, general economic conditions and conditions affecting the industries in which the Company operates; the failure to close the transactions contemplated by the definitive agreement; the failure to consummate any acquisitions; the uncertainty of regulatory requirements and approvals; and the ability to obtain necessary financing on acceptable terms or at all. Additional information regarding the factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements is available in the Company’s filings with OTC Markets and/or the Securities

and Exchange Commission. The Company assumes no obligation to update any of the information contained or referenced in this press release. Forward-looking statements and risks and uncertainties discussed in this press release may contain forward-looking statements. The words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "may," "intend," "expect," and similar expressions identify such forward-looking statements. Expected, actual results, performance, or achievements could differ materially from those contemplated, expressed, or implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein. The matters discussed herein should not be construed in any way, shape, or manner of our future financial condition or stock price.

CONTACT:

Jon Bianco

SOURCE: Trophy Resources, Inc.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.