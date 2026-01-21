Davis Kitchens Relocates to High Visibility Location to Serve Homebuilder and Retail Customers

Trophy Respources Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRSI)

TUSCON, AZ, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Trophy Resources, Inc. Subsidiary Davis Kitchens Launches Advertising Campaign

Trophy Resources, Inc. (OTCID:TRSI) is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary, Davis Kitchens, has relocated to a new showroom. The new showroom is located at 3000 East Valencia, on the corner of Valencia and Country Club, which is a busy intersection in Tucson.

Jon Bianco, CEO of Davis Kitchens stated, “The new location helps our business in several ways. The new showroom will display updated models, in a “homey” space, which is attractive to retail buyers. The new space will also save us close to $300,000 per year in rent and utilities. That savings drops right to the bottom line.”

Davis Kitchens is still finalizing the showroom portion of the new location, and will launch a formal “Grand Opening” in about six weeks. Please stay tuned for updates!

The Davis Kitchens website is: https://daviskitchens.com/

About Trophy Resources, Inc.

Trophy Resources, Inc., is a publicly traded holding company that is traded over the counter with the stock symbol TRSI. Trophy Resources, Inc., is focused on acquisition opportunities with recurring revenue streams to maximize shareholder value. TRSI is focused on strategic acquisitions that are opportunistic, cash-flow positive with hard assets. The website for TRSI’s wholly owned subsidiary, Davis Kitchens, is: https://daviskitchens.com/

