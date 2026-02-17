RENI Nears Completion on of Due Diligence on Strategic Acquisition

Resilient Energy

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Resilient Energy Inc. (OTC: RENI) (“RENI” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce that it is nearing completion of its due diligence process related to the acquisition referenced in the previously announced Memorandum of Understanding (MOU). This key milestone represents the final stage before the Company moves to aggressively advance the closing of the transaction. As disclosed in RENI’s earlier announcement, the target company is an established U.S.-based oilfield services operator founded in 2007, with a long-standing record of strong revenues and consistent profitability. Its customer base includes multiple Fortune 500 clients, and its suite of services provides vital logistical and operational support to the oil and gas sector. These services include the specialized transportation of liquids, gases, oilfield construction equipment, and saltwater for disposal—a critical component of modern energy infrastructure.

Saltwater disposal (SWD) plays an essential environmental and operational role in oilfield management. With the U.S. SWD market estimated to exceed $5 billion annually, this segment represents one of the most stable and strategically important niches within the broader energy services industry. The target company, employing over 90 workers, has long been recognized as a reliable operator with deep regional ties and a well-maintained asset base. Jon Bianco, CEO of RENI, stated: “This acquisition marks a pivotal moment for RENI. While certain earlier strategic directions had to be reevaluated and ultimately set aside, those decisions allowed us to move forward with greater clarity, discipline, and precision. We took the time to dot every ‘I’ and confirm every assumption, and today that patience is paying off. We are now entering the final phase of acquiring a company with nearly two decades of profitable operations, blue-chip customers, and a proven team on the ground. I could not be more enthusiastic about what this means for our shareholders and for RENI’s long-term growth trajectory.” Advancing RENI’s Growth Strategy This acquisition aligns directly with RENI’s mandate to pursue cash-flow-positive, growth oriented companies within the energy sector.

Upon completion of due diligence and internal review, RENI intends to move aggressively toward closing the transaction. The Company also anticipates pursuing additional acquisitions in the oilfield services and saltwater disposal sectors in 2026, further expanding its position as a diversified operator with stable revenue streams and strong community relationships. The target company—based in Velma, Oklahoma—supports over 100 local families and maintains deep ties across regional energy infrastructure, reflecting the type of community-anchored organization RENI seeks to integrate into its long-term model. About Resilient Energy Inc. Resilient Energy Inc. (OTC: RENI) is an independent oil and gas acquisition company focused on producing properties and complementary energy services.

The Company’s strategy centers on building diversified revenue streams that help offset sector volatility while maintaining profitable, sustainable operations. RENI’s leadership team brings decades of combined experience across the energy sector, including specialized expertise in saltwater disposal operations. The Company’s core competencies include: Strategic acquisitions and integrations Energy services operations management Shareholder value creation Capital markets and fundraising Leveraging this experience, RENI is focused on identifying high-quality, cash-generating targets that offer significant long-term value. The acquisition currently under review exemplifies the Company’s disciplined approach to growth—combining operational excellence with clear pathways for revenue expansion and shareholder return.

