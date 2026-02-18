Duck Camp Launches Spring 2026 Gear and Apparel

Deck Jacket & Bib

Built for those who chase a good time just as much as they do fish, Duck Camp’s Spring collection features a host of smartly designed pieces for avid anglers.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Duck Camp, a brand devoted to creating premium outdoor apparel and gear that will stand the test of time on the water, in the field or out on the town, is pleased to announce the launch of its Spring 2026 collection. Built for those who chase a good time just as much as they chase fish, Duck Camp’s Spring 2026 collection features a host of smartly designed pieces for avid anglers.“Our Spring 2026 line-up is our most technical fishing collection to date, focused on style, substance and performance,” said Ned Hobson, Duck Camp VP of Product & Sales. “At the same time, we’ve engineered the products to be approachable and comfortable, so our customers don’t have to sweat the details, literally or figuratively.”Key pieces in the Spring 2026 line-up include:BrrrLightweight Rockport Pro Guide Hoodie - Built for long days in the sun and fast runs on the water, the Rockport Pro Guide Hoodie delivers cooling, moisture-wicking, quick drying performance with 40+ UPF protection. A blend of woven and knit materials, the Pro Guide Hoodie features scientifically proven Brrrfabric throughout and abrasion resistant side panels for comfort and breathability. Raglan sleeves and seamless underarms eliminate wear and chafing points, while an extended scuba neck and three-panel hood with a hat locking, internal brim sleeve offer secure coverage. A zippered chest pocket and thumb loops round out this on-the-water workhorse. MSRP: $129. Deck Jacket & Bibs - The Deck Jacket is a burly, full-coverage waterproof fishing jacket built to perform when Mother Nature deals out her worst. Crafted from two-layer Ripstop polyester and a laminate waterproof membrane, the Deck Jacket keeps the weather out, while the interior of the jacket is fully lined to prevent that sticky feeling that comes with other waterproof jackets. An adjustable, full-coverage, three-panel hood, zippered front closure with storm guard front flap, and an extended hem provide added protection from the elements. Gusseted underarm panels aid in freedom of motion and a discreet D-ring kill switch attachment is added as a safety feature. Numerous chest and waist level pockets deliver ample storage. MSRP: $279.The Deck Bib compliments the jacket offering the same performance materials and construction to create a head-to-toe foul weather kit. Adjustable elastic suspenders with low profile buckles and slides help ensure a custom fit, while a gusseted crotch adds comfort. This bib also includes integrated kill switch D-rings into its belt loops and high chest hand pockets with a zippered pocket on the left chest. MSRP: $249.DC Bug Screen First Layer Hoodie – A fast-drying, lightweight hoodie for hot weather that delivers extra sun coverage and bug protection, the new DC Bug Screen First Layer Hoodie is available in both men’s and women’s styles. Crafted from Jacquard 100% recycled polyester, these garments feature a tight knit fabric with an Insect Shield bug repellent technology, a permethrin-based treatment that delivers long-lasting, effective and convenient protection from a wide variety of biting pests. Extra snaps at the neckline, and cuffs designed for a snug fit, provide additional bite and sun protection coverage, while Raglan sleeves add mobility without the added bulk of seams around the shoulder. MSRP: $89. Drifter Pants – Duck Camp’s Drifter pants are crafted from a durable of blend of nylon Quick Dry fabrics with added spandex for stretch and unrestricted movement on the water. A full gusset construction provides all day comfort, while a partial elastic waistband offers extra flexibility and support without digging in. Reinforced belt loops are built to handle pliers, tools and gear to keep things within reach. Two hand pockets and a secure side pocket keep essentials close and protected MSRP: $119.Women’s Lightweight Rockport Hoodie – Built with brrrfabric technology, the new Duck Camp Women’s Lightweight Rockport Hoodie delivers cooling coverage that moves with the user. Its quick-dry, moisture-wicking fabric combines incredible comfort with 40+ UPF sun protection. A 3-panel hood with drawcords locks in a hat in wind, while a kangaroo pocket with internal mesh stash pocket keeps small gear secure. Raglan sleeves, underarm gussets and thumb loops help deliver full mobility and added coverage – all with a women’s specific, stay-put fit that layers easily. MSRP: $109.About Duck Camp: Austin, Texas-based Duck Camp makes premium outdoor goods for every cast and every blast. Specializing in hunting and fishing apparel that will withstand the test of time in the field, on the bow of a boat or out on the town, Duck Camp helps customers do #OutdoorGood. For more information, please visit duckcamp.com###

