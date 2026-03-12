CRKT® Unveils Three Reimagined Folders in Advance of Blade Show Texas

CRKT Padawan, Walker Blade Lock and CEO Microflipper folders (L-R)

A collection of best-sellers, refreshed with new blade treatments and accents, CRKT folders marry form and function into the next generation of EDC knives

TUALATIN, OR, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CRKT, a brand built on innovation, craftsmanship and collaboration with leading industry designers, today launched three updated folding knives in advance the upcoming Blade Show Texas event. A collection of best-selling models, refreshed with new blade treatments and natural G10 handle accents, these new CRKT folders marry form and function into the next generation of everyday carry knives.“Our Blade Show Texas releases revisit a few of our best sellers from award winning design partners, offering a fresh take on some of our more popular products,” said Kyle Stuart, CRKTVP of Marketing. “A mix of stylish knives built for everyday utility, there’s a little bit of something for everyone in this latest release and we’re excited to see what Blade Show Texas brings.”CRKT Blade Show Texas releases include: Walker Blade Lock - Designed by industry legend Michael Walker, the Walker Blade Lock has been re-visited with modern materials that still retain the classic looks of the original. This version of his trailblazing Blade Lock folding knife gets a new look with a natural G10 overlay on a black stainless handle that complements a black stonewash, sheepsfoot-shaped 14C28N blade.A positive lock system that keeps the blade locked in the open and closed positions; the mechanism operates with a tab behind the thumbstud on the blade. To open or close the knife, users depress the thumbstud while pushing forward or back to rotate the blade in place. MSRP: $98. Padawan - The Padawan name is a nod to the days when Brazilian designer Pedro Buzetti apprenticed under renowned knifemaker Flavio Ikoma, the inventor of the revolutionary DeadboltLock. But that doesn’t mean this capable folding knife is anything but expertly crafted. It’s a statement piece, a conversation starter, and a testament to Buzetti’s relentless pursuit of knifemaking perfection.Retaining the original Padawan’s 14C28N blade steel and smooth-opening IKBS™ ball-bearing pivot, the newest addition to the Padawan family elevates the knife with a refined aesthetic including a natural G10 overlay on the stainless steel handle. Ikoma passed his perfectionism down to Buzetti, a trait that’s made clear by this stunning EDC’s undeniable marriage of function and form. MSRP: $80. CEO Microflipper - The smallest and lightest version of the renowned CEO knife series, the Microflipper combines refined style and ultimate convenience. Known for his clean, simple, practical designs, Richard Rogers modeled the CEO after the classic doctor’s knife. The Microflipper may be small, but it’s a serious contender for any job thanks to a durable natural G10 handle and a razor-sharp 14C28N steel blade.With a handle length of 3.25 inches, the CEO Microflipper is more than one inch shorter than the standard CEO Flipper when closed. When open, a liner lock holds the blade in place without impacting the clean, elegant exterior of the handle and IKBS™ bearings ensure smooth action when opening and closing the knife. MSRP: $68.This new slate of CRKT knives can be previewed now at www.crkt.com and will be available to consumers as Blade Show Texas kicks off Friday, March 20th.More information or tickets to Blade Show please visit https://bladeshowtexas.com/ About CRKTCRKT(Columbia River Knife and Tool) was founded in 1994. From day one, we put innovation and integrity first. We made a commitment to build knives and tools that would inspire and endure the test of time. We collaborate with the best designers in the world and operate on a simple principle: that the greatest thing we can give our customers is Confidence in Hand

